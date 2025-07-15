DA to Drop Charges Against Sex Offender Whose Alleged Elementary School Kidnapping Attempt Was Caught on Camera

A district attorney in Colorado is planning to drop attempted kidnapping charges against a registered sex offender who was accused of trying to grab a child off a playground last year.

Solomon Galligan, 33, had allegedly tried to kidnap an 11-year-old boy during recess at Black Forest Hills Elementary. Yet the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office intends to dismiss the case due to mental competency issues, KDVR-TV in Denver reported.

Despite the crime being captured on video surveillance, Galligan was administered a mental competency evaluation and was deemed unfit to stand trial.

“It’s super scary to watch,” Dante White, whose child was near the suspect during the incident, told Fox News Digital. “Especially seeing the perpetrator, the pictures of him. I would be freaked out if that guy touched me. It was an attempted kidnapping.”

Following the episode, parents wrote a 10-page letter to the Cherry Creek School District asking for an independent investigation into the school’s response, according to KDVR.

The district later conducted an investigation, which resulted in leadership changes and beefed-up security.

So what happens to Galligan now? That’s still unclear, and hasn’t been widely reported on. For one thing, we know he isn’t facing a trial or headed to prison.

If this is what the law says, however — that a registered sex offender can skate after a criminal act — perhaps the law needs to be changed for circumstances such as these.

The 18th Judicial District is led by far-left Democratic prosecutor Amy Padden. The DA’s office has been quoted as saying it is “required by law” to drop a case when defendants “are found mentally incompetent to stand trial.”

However, this isn’t Padden’s first brush with controversy.

Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinksy said last week that she is launching a campaign to recall Padden, mainly for offering a plea deal to an illegal alien teenager, who was driving 90 miles per hour through a neighborhood, when he smashed into another car, killing a 24-year-old woman, according to the Denver Gazette.

The teen reportedly was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

During a public safety committee meeting Thursday, Jurinsky said this decision by Padden was “unacceptable.” Jurisnky said she is in contact with the family of the victim, Kaitlyn Weaver.

“Amy Padden will have been in office for six months this coming Monday, which makes her eligible for recall,” Jurinsky said. “I do plan on honoring the life of Kaitlyn Weaver.”

She added, “Justice will be served in one way or another and that will begin this coming Monday, July 14.”

The illegal teenager was offered a sweetheart deal of two years’ probation, 100 hours of community service, and a requirement to attend school and to not break the law.

Why is there a bizarre trend among far-left district attorneys letting hardened criminals, illegals, and dangerous lunatics back onto the streets?

Many DAs who exhibit this soft-on-crime behavior have received funding from the liberal megadonor George Soros, his organizations, or the Soros family. And Padden is no exception.

The Gazette reported in May that campaign finance records showed that “Padden’s 2024 DA campaign received political contributions directly from Soros family members far outside Colorado.”

The news outlet said Padden’s campaign platform had vowed “to shrink prison populations and end practices such as mandatory minimums.”

“Now, voters are getting their first real glimpse at such justice reform under their new DA,” the Gazette added.

If federal authorities — and local lawmakers — don’t look more closely at laws and issues like these, criminals will know they can get away with almost anything, as long as they’re in the right zip code.

