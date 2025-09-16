Share
Utah County Attorney General Jeff Gray speaks at a press conference regarding Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, on Sept. 16, 2025, at the Utah County Health and Justice Building in Provo, Utah.
(Chet Strange / Getty Images)

DA Lists Charges Against Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin, Announces Death Penalty Will Be Sought

 By Joe Saunders  September 16, 2025 at 3:05pm
In the Charlie Kirk assassination, the death penalty is offficially on the table.

At a news conference in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced the seven charges he is bringing against alleged assassin Tyler Robinson.

And topping the list is capital murder — a death penalty case.

“I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently, as county attorney, based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” Gray said.

Kirk was murdered Wednesday while on stage during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Robinson, 22, was arrested on Friday after being turned in by his family.

Gray was speaking in the Utah County Health and Justice Building in Provo, the county seat of Utah County, according to the Utah News Dispatch.

The possibility that the death penalty will be imposed means Robinson, who was romantically involved with another man “transitioning” to being a woman, will remain in the Utah County Jail without bail, Gray said.

Do you support the death penalty?

News of Kirk’s assassination roiled American politics and even stirred international demonstrations.

And news that his accused killer is facing the ultimate punishment for the crime lit up social media.

Most posts were in favor of the decision:

Some users even spared a thought for the suspect’s family.

And at least one user posted video of Kirk discussing his own thoughts on the death penalty.

The setting and time frame of the video are not identified, though it appears to be one of Kirk’s regular “Prove Me Wrong” campus events where he spoke to college students about issues on their minds. (It was at such an event on Wednesday that Kirk was murdered.)

He was asked about the apparent inconsistency of conservatives opposing abortion on pro-life grounds but being in favor of the death penalty.

Kirk didn’t back down.

“The only answer is to say, we value human life so much that you don’t get to go on living if you take a precious human life,” he said in the video.

“It’s actually an explicitly pro-life position, because it’s honoring the dead and honoring the victim so much that it’s not just one to be discarded, that ‘Oh, it’s not just a clump of cells.’

“To be against the death penalty is actually consistent for the left. Because they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s just a clump of cells that got shot up at a school. It doesn’t really matter. Go put him in a jail.’

“Where we say, ‘No, that’s a life you took. And you don’t get to keep on having breath if you go take another precious human life.”

DA Lists Charges Against Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin, Announces Death Penalty Will Be Sought
