DA Lists Charges Against Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin, Announces Death Penalty Will Be Sought

In the Charlie Kirk assassination, the death penalty is offficially on the table.

At a news conference in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced the seven charges he is bringing against alleged assassin Tyler Robinson.

And topping the list is capital murder — a death penalty case.

BREAKING: The Utah County Attorney has officially announced Charlie Kirk’s kiIIer has been charged with SEVEN crimes, and the DEATH PENALTY will be sought – Count 1: Aggravated murder (capital offense)

– Count 2: Felony reckless discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury

-… pic.twitter.com/xYjd0HGXT0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 16, 2025

“I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently, as county attorney, based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” Gray said.

Kirk was murdered Wednesday while on stage during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Robinson, 22, was arrested on Friday after being turned in by his family.

Gray was speaking in the Utah County Health and Justice Building in Provo, the county seat of Utah County, according to the Utah News Dispatch.

The possibility that the death penalty will be imposed means Robinson, who was romantically involved with another man “transitioning” to being a woman, will remain in the Utah County Jail without bail, Gray said.

News of Kirk’s assassination roiled American politics and even stirred international demonstrations.

And news that his accused killer is facing the ultimate punishment for the crime lit up social media.

Most posts were in favor of the decision:

That is how justice is supposed to work. Amazing job Utah! — The Constitutionalist (@WeWillBeFree24) September 16, 2025

YES!!!! This scumbag belongs in the death chamber aka in Utah, the firing squad! — Bella (@bellausa17) September 16, 2025

I do not wish that on anybody. However, in this case, I’m fine with it. — Dystopian Fox (@4FactsOverFeels) September 16, 2025

Some users even spared a thought for the suspect’s family.

I’m glad they’re going for the death penalty but I do still think about this monster’s family, particularly his dad who helped turn him in. Gotta be hard, regardless. — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) September 16, 2025

And at least one user posted video of Kirk discussing his own thoughts on the death penalty.

The setting and time frame of the video are not identified, though it appears to be one of Kirk’s regular “Prove Me Wrong” campus events where he spoke to college students about issues on their minds. (It was at such an event on Wednesday that Kirk was murdered.)

He was asked about the apparent inconsistency of conservatives opposing abortion on pro-life grounds but being in favor of the death penalty.

Kirk didn’t back down.

CHARLIE KIRK: DEATH PENALTY IS ABOUT JUSTICE, NOT MERCY “Opposing it? You insult the victim. Their life mattered — the murderer shouldn’t keep on living.” pic.twitter.com/zxu9vqSalh — TruthUnfiltered (@Truth_Unfiltere) September 13, 2025

“The only answer is to say, we value human life so much that you don’t get to go on living if you take a precious human life,” he said in the video.

“It’s actually an explicitly pro-life position, because it’s honoring the dead and honoring the victim so much that it’s not just one to be discarded, that ‘Oh, it’s not just a clump of cells.’

“To be against the death penalty is actually consistent for the left. Because they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s just a clump of cells that got shot up at a school. It doesn’t really matter. Go put him in a jail.’

“Where we say, ‘No, that’s a life you took. And you don’t get to keep on having breath if you go take another precious human life.”

