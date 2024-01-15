DA Prosecuting Trump Plays Victim in First Public Statement Since Sex Scandal Accusation

Surprise, surprise: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is using the racism card — the one card in every leftist’s deck that gets more use than the Kardashians’ plastic surgeon.

Willis is facing allegations that she hired her purported lover, Nathan Wade, as one of the special prosecutors she appointed to the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

A sex scandal rocking President Trump’s case in Georgia. A new motion says Fulton County DA Fani Willis financially benefited from hiring her inexperienced lover on the case. pic.twitter.com/LfjpDFzoPg — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 9, 2024

The allegations were made in a court filing last week by Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign staffer who is a co-defendant in the Georgia election interference case. Roman is seeking to have the indictment against him dismissed and Willis removed from the case, claiming she failed to disclose the alleged relationship with Wade.

The filing alleged that Willis personally benefited from appointing Wade as special prosecutor despite his lack of relevant experience. It claimed Wade has been paid over $650,000 in legal fees.

The court filing claimed Willis and special prosecutor Wade engaged in a romantic relationship before his appointment to the Trump election case. It alleges they took several lavish vacations together that were potentially paid for with the legal fees Wade received from Fulton County, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to the Washington Post, Wade was a municipal judge who “mostly dealt with traffic tickets” and practiced family law.

Interesting qualifications to be hand-picked to handle an unprecedented prosecution of the former President of the United States.

The motion also alleged that Willis and Wade traveled to destinations including Napa Valley, Florida and Caribbean cruises. While documentation of the alleged vacation purchases was not provided, the filing argues the payments to Wade and subsequent trips could amount fraud or even racketeering, according to the Post.

At a church service on Sunday, in her first public appearance after the allegations surfaced, Willis did not directly address whether she and Wade had a romantic relationship.

Instead, she said she was “confused” about why people were questioning her decision to bring on multiple prosecutors, calling Wade a “great friend” and “superstar” lawyer with impeccable credentials.

“I appointed three special counselors. It’s my right to do. Paid them all the same hourly rate.” “They only attack one,” she said, ABC reported.

Maybe someone should have told her that it’s probably because she’s only accused of having a sexual relationship with that one.

“You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world,” Willis said later as she read a ‘letter to God’ from the pulpit.

“We need to be allowed to stumble. We need grace. We are all sinners.”

NEW: FANI WILLIS speaks after allegations of paying lover to prosecute Trump: “You cannot expect black women to be perfect. We need to be allowed to stumble. We need grace. We are all sinners…”pic.twitter.com/YpP6tYH8zw — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2024



Willis even referenced Martin Luther King Jr, saying, “Some of y’all might have forgotten that scandal the FBI tried to do on ‘personal indiscretions’ they alleged”…

“But now that same FBI will take a day off to celebrate Dr. King,” she said.

Discussing the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Willis said that “his journey was full of mistakes.” “Some of y’all might have forgotten that scandal the FBI tried to do on ‘personal indiscretions’ they alleged…but now that same FBI will take a day off to celebrate Dr. King.” pic.twitter.com/sxrtbgrV2T — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) January 14, 2024

The host of the “Megyn Kelly Show,” Megyn Kelly, blasted Willis for her comments.

“This ain’t gonna cut it,” Kelly tweeted. “Can’t make this a race or gender thing. If the allegations against her are true, she is in serious ethical (and possibly legal) trouble.”

This ain’t gonna cut it. Can’t make this a race or gender thing. If the allegations against her are true, she is in serious ethical (and possibly legal) trouble. https://t.co/Zxo4x3hTS5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 14, 2024

Much as she would like to compare herself to him — Fani Willis is no Martin Luther King, nor is she being persecuted for her race.

If she and her alleged boyfriend thought they could make a name and a fortune for themselves by attacking a former president of the United States, it reveals her motivation and she should be removed from the case.

The racism card is big, but not big enough to cover this.

