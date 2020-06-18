President Donald Trump responded to the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision blocking his efforts to wind down the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, saying it is proof the high court needs more conservative justices.

He added that he would be releasing an updated list of potential Supreme Court justice nominees, as he did during the 2016 presidential race.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the court in his majority opinion against the administration’s efforts to end DACA.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. ‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern,'” Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action.

“Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients,” the chief justice continued.

TRENDING: Klobuchar Says She Told Biden To Pick 'Woman of Color' as Running Mate After She Withdrew

“That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner.”

Justice Clarence Thomas argued in his dissent that the ruling was politically expedient, but not legally sound.

“Today’s decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision,” he wrote.

“Without grounding its position in either the [Administrative Procedure Act] or precedent, the majority declares that [the Department of Homeland Security] was required to overlook DACA’s obvious legal deficiencies and provide additional policy reasons and justifications before restoring the rule of law,” Thomas added.

Do you think the Supreme Court made a political decision? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (700 Votes) 3% (21 Votes)

“This holding is incorrect, and it will hamstring all future agency attempts to undo actions that exceed statutory authority,” he concluded.

In a series of tweets, Trump addressed Thursday’s ruling, including by retweeting a portion of Thomas’ dissent in which the justice contended that the majority avoided the “legally correct decision.”

Trump also tweeted, “As President of the United States, I am asking for a legal solution on DACA, not a political one, consistent with the rule of law.

“The Supreme Court is not willing to give us one, so now we have to start this process all over again.”

As President of the United States, I am asking for a legal solution on DACA, not a political one, consistent with the rule of law. The Supreme Court is not willing to give us one, so now we have to start this process all over again. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

RELATED: AOC Primary Challenger Accuses Her of Being a 'Temperamental Princess' After Debate Incident

In a subsequent tweet, he added, “I will be releasing a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees, which may include some, or many of those already on the list, by September 1, 2020. If given the opportunity, I will only choose from this list, as in the past, a Conservative Supreme Court Justice.”

…Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before (Second Amendment, Right to Life, Religous Liberty, etc.) – VOTE 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

“Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before (Second Amendment, Right to Life, Religious Liberty, etc.) — VOTE 2020!”

Trump further warned that if the “radical left Democrats” take power, many rights will be in jeopardy.

“The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court,” he wrote.

…Religious Liberty, among many other things, are OVER and GONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

“If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and Religious Liberty, among many other things, are OVER and GONE!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.