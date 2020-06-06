Don’t run in the parking lot. Look both ways before crossing the street. Don’t play around cars.

The potential danger of vehicles has been drilled into many of us from a young age, but even the most careful people can still make mistakes.

On Sunday afternoon, one family experienced what appears to be a terrible mistake. In Raynham, Massachusetts, first responders were called to the scene of a serious accident.

“Police Chief James Donovan and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita report that the Raynham Police and Fire Departments responded on Sunday afternoon after a girl was struck by a motor vehicle in the driveway of her home,” the Raynham Police Department’s said in a news release Sunday.

“Rescuers were dispatched to a single family home on Hall Street at 2:52 p.m. for a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

TRENDING: Candace Owens Exposes George Floyd's Criminal Past, Says She Does Not Support Him as a Martyr

“Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters found a 12-year-old girl had been struck by a vehicle.”

“The victim was partially run over by the vehicle. She was treated by medics at the scene and transported by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital Boston with serious injuries.”

“The incident is under investigation by the Raynham Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit,” the report concluded.

While the case is under investigation, all signs point to it being an accident: Officials say the girl’s 41-year-old father pulled into the driveway without realizing she was there, sunbathing, according to The Boston Globe.

It’s a horrible thought to entertain, but if you’ve ever zoned out while driving a familiar route, you can imagine how easy it would be to fall prey to the same terrible oversight.

The girl, though seriously injured, is expected to recover. Obviously, names of the family members are not being provided.

A similar incident took place on Wednesday, when a 6-year-old girl in St. Albert, Canada, was hit by a car backing out of a driveway.

According to The Canadian Press, the girl had been using a scooter, but she paused on a driveway and lay down for some unknown reason. The driver, not seeing her, backed out over her.

RELATED: Age 4 Boy Gets Stuck in Hollow Tree Until 'Hero' Bystander Comes to the Rescue

Upon realizing what had happened, the driver immediately got out and checked on the girl.

Thankfully the girl was not injured, which was confirmed by doctors at the hospital.

Hopefully the 12-year-old girl will make a full recovery and the 6-year-old will have learned her lesson about playing in driveways.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.