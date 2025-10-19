Dad Charged with Storming on School Bus, Video Shows Him Coaching His 6-Year-Old Daughter on How to Beat Another Girl

Surveillance footage showed a dad instructing his daughter to beat up another girl on a school bus in Ferguson, Missouri.

Following the Oct. 9 incident, Maurice Fox now faces several charges, including trespass of a school bus, first-degree harassment, and two charges of fourth-degree assault, according to KTVI-TV in St. Louis.

The exchange happened around 9 a.m., when Fox stepped onto a bus attached to the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find offensive.

🚍DISTURBING: Maurice Fox, a Ferguson, MO, father, has been charged after allegedly boarding a school bus and telling his 6-year-old daughter to assault another student. Police say he urged her to “do what I told you to do” as she repeatedly assaulted the child. pic.twitter.com/YJwdriAV0h — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) October 14, 2025

Fox entered the vehicle after allegedly shoving the driver’s arm out of the way.

The footage captured Fox and his daughter, 6, walking up to a 7-year-old girl sitting down.

He started yelling at the child.

Do you think this charge is appropriate if it was a response to bullying? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 64% (691 Votes) No: 36% (381 Votes)

“Don’t put your hands on my daughter no more. You hear me, little girl?” he said.

He then turned to his daughter.

“Do what I told you to do.”

She pummeled the 7-year-old with punches and then abruptly stopped.

“Again,” Fox said, prompting her to resume punching the girl’s head. Once more, she stopped.

“I want her crying. Again,” he said, as she pounded her with even more punches.

Then she and her father walked toward the front of the bus.

“This incident is disturbing and completely unacceptable,” said Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle, according to KMOV-TV in St. Louis. “We have made several attempts to contact the parent, but he has avoided all efforts to speak with our detectives.”

Fox reportedly created a GoFundMe page to fund his legal defense.

“You cannot crowdsource accountability,” Doyle said. “We urge him to contact the Ferguson Police Department immediately or come in and speak with our investigators to give his account of the incident.”

Fox reportedly had a criminal history dating back to 2006. His past included a conviction for possession of a firearm, aggravated battery, and armed robbery, according to KMOV-TV.

He currently has an active warrant for his arrest in Dane County, Wisconsin.

Fox’s bus incident charges are just the beginning, according to Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Price Smith.

“An adult cannot enter a school bus and direct his six-year-old daughter to assault another child. This is not the we way handle conflict,” Smith said in a statement.

“What kind of a world do we live in when a parent teaches his child to resolve conflict through violence? On a procedural note, these are preliminary charges. We expect amended and/or additional charges after we take this to the grand jury,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.