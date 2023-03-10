Parler Share
News

Dad Facing Charges for Allegedly Shooting at Naked Man Who Climbed Into Bed with His Daughter

 By Richard Moorhead  March 10, 2023 at 3:19pm
Parler Share

A Florida man is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting in the direction of a man he found naked in his teenage daughter’s bed.

Dayne Victor Miller was arrested after a Wednesday situation that one of the tenants in his Cape Coral, Florida home claims was a case of mistaken identity.

The tenant — one of two residents who rented a room from Miller — entered the bedroom of his teenage daughter and entered the girl’s bed while naked, according to the New York Post.

Both Miller and the two roommates had described “drinking heavily” earlier in the evening, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Miller’s daughter realized that a man had entered her bed and fallen asleep before getting up to tell her father.

Trending:
Senate Hearing Turns Into Clown Show as Union Boss Freaks at GOP Sen. - Even Bernie Sanders Gets Involved

Meanwhile, the drunken intruder’s spouse woke him up, notifying him that he had fallen asleep in the wrong bedroom.

The couple left the girl’s room, returning to their bedroom.

Miller allegedly began pounding on the couple’s locked door, stating “I’ll kill you” as he wielded a firearm.

He allegedly fired the weapon three or four times at the floor outside of the locked bedroom.

Do you think the dad should face charges?

Miller himself called the police after the incident, later cooperating with the authorities as he was taken into custody.

Miller is facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to the police report.

Neither of the two roommates involved in the incident is facing any criminal charges.

Some internet users expressed sympathy for Miller, describing him as reacting the way any protective father would.

Related:
Man Who Admitted to Sex with 13-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead by Texas Cops After Pursuit

Miller is being housed in the Lee County Jail.

He’s being held in lieu of $20,000 bond, according to Fox News.

His next court date is slated for Apr. 10.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




DeSantis Beats Obama, Hillary and Trump with Huge First Week of Book Sales
Dad Facing Charges for Allegedly Shooting at Naked Man Who Climbed Into Bed with His Daughter
Second-Largest Bank Failure in History Underway, US Authorities Seize Collapsing Institution
Man Who Admitted to Sex with 13-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead by Texas Cops After Pursuit
US Space Command Issues Statement After Incident with Chinese Object Over Texas
See more...

Conversation