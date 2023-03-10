Dad Facing Charges for Allegedly Shooting at Naked Man Who Climbed Into Bed with His Daughter

A Florida man is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting in the direction of a man he found naked in his teenage daughter’s bed.

Dayne Victor Miller was arrested after a Wednesday situation that one of the tenants in his Cape Coral, Florida home claims was a case of mistaken identity.

The tenant — one of two residents who rented a room from Miller — entered the bedroom of his teenage daughter and entered the girl’s bed while naked, according to the New York Post.

Both Miller and the two roommates had described “drinking heavily” earlier in the evening, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Miller’s daughter realized that a man had entered her bed and fallen asleep before getting up to tell her father.

Meanwhile, the drunken intruder’s spouse woke him up, notifying him that he had fallen asleep in the wrong bedroom.

The couple left the girl’s room, returning to their bedroom.

Miller allegedly began pounding on the couple’s locked door, stating “I’ll kill you” as he wielded a firearm.

He allegedly fired the weapon three or four times at the floor outside of the locked bedroom.

Miller himself called the police after the incident, later cooperating with the authorities as he was taken into custody.

Miller is facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to the police report.

Neither of the two roommates involved in the incident is facing any criminal charges.

Some internet users expressed sympathy for Miller, describing him as reacting the way any protective father would.

I don’t think that he’s going to get convicted. Most people aren’t going to approve of the “victim” in this case since he was naked in bed with a teenage girl. Jury nullification is a thing. — Jeff H (@politicswarblog) March 10, 2023

Miller is being housed in the Lee County Jail.

He’s being held in lieu of $20,000 bond, according to Fox News.

His next court date is slated for Apr. 10.

