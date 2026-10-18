In an era when police officers are often caricatured comes this story from Phoenix that serves as a reminder that hearts beat behind the badges.

The incident began when a man called police because he had been scammed out of a paycheck he needed in order to buy his 2-year-old daughter a birthday present, according to KPHO-TV.

The father, who works as a DoorDash driver, was fooled by a call he was certain came from his employer, Officer Alessandro Figuccio said.

He was told that his account had been deactivated, and that he had to enter a code at a certain kiosk to reactivate it. In a world where computers do things complex and foolish that humans rarely understand, the driver did as instructed.

That turned out to be a mistake. Scammers took his most recent paycheck.

That’s never good, but the man told police the money had been earmarked for a present for his 2-year-old daughter, whose birthday was the next day.

Two Phoenix police officers helped save a toddler’s birthday after her father, a DoorDash driver, lost hundreds of dollars to a scam the day before the celebration. When officers Alessandro Figuccio and Tanner Schnieder learned he had no money left for gifts, they offered to take him shopping. But they went beyond his wish list, using their own money to fill a cart with toys, clothes and even a pink bicycle for his daughter to grow into. Police body camera video captured the father’s emotional reaction when the officers returned with the gifts, including a hug to thank them for their kindness. — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 13, 2026

The man had paid his rent and car payment, but the cupboard was bare after that, Figuccio said.

“He had his daughter sitting there in a high chair eating, and he’s just starting to break down to us,” Officer Tanner Schnieder, who partners with Figuccio, said.

“And I look in and I see his daughter, and then it hits me,” he said.

Tracing scammers down electronic rabbit holes is complex. But as Figuccio and Schnieder proved, helping someone down on his luck is much simpler.

Kind Arizona cops saved two-year-old girl’s birthday after scammers stole money dad planned to use to buy her a bike https://t.co/8ytA89DfXI https://t.co/LKC8rMByRJ — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) October 12, 2026

The officers went to a store to pick out gifts.

“We just started throwing stuff in the cart,” Schnieder said.

“We’re like, dude, if I was his kid’s daughter, I’d be happy as heck,” he said, referring to the toys and clothes they bought with their own money.

What do you think should be done to raise awareness about scams like the one in this story? Increase police outreach Educate the public Stricter penalties for scammers Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Increase police outreach 6% (1 vote) Educate the public 50% (9 votes) Stricter penalties for scammers 44% (8 votes)

They bought a pink bicycle with tassels that the girl could ride in the future.

When they brought their gifts to the family, the man who had nothing to give his little girl began to weep.

“It’s rewarding, especially since I knew he had, like, no money left,” Figuccio said.

Schnieder, who has been down on his luck in his personal life before, said it was doubly sweet to help someone in need.

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