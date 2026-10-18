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Police block a road at the scene of an emergency.
Police block a road at the scene of an emergency. (shaunl / Getty Images)

After Dad Loses Daughter's Birthday Money to Scammer, 2 Police Officers Save the Day and Leave Him in Tears

 By Jack Davis  October 18, 2026 at 5:15am
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In an era when police officers are often caricatured comes this story from Phoenix that serves as a reminder that hearts beat behind the badges.

The incident began when a man called police because he had been scammed out of a paycheck he needed in order to buy his 2-year-old daughter a birthday present, according to KPHO-TV.

The father, who works as a DoorDash driver, was fooled by a call he was certain came from his employer, Officer Alessandro Figuccio said.

He was told that his account had been deactivated, and that he had to enter a code at a certain kiosk to reactivate it. In a world where computers do things complex and foolish that humans rarely understand, the driver did as instructed.

That turned out to be a mistake. Scammers took his most recent paycheck.

That’s never good, but the man told police the money had been earmarked for a present for his 2-year-old daughter, whose birthday was the next day.

The man had paid his rent and car payment, but the cupboard was bare after that, Figuccio said.

“He had his daughter sitting there in a high chair eating, and he’s just starting to break down to us,” Officer Tanner Schnieder, who partners with Figuccio, said.

“And I look in and I see his daughter, and then it hits me,” he said.

Tracing scammers down electronic rabbit holes is complex. But as Figuccio and Schnieder proved, helping someone down on his luck is much simpler.

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The officers went to a store to pick out gifts.

“We just started throwing stuff in the cart,” Schnieder said.

“We’re like, dude, if I was his kid’s daughter, I’d be happy as heck,” he said, referring to the toys and clothes they bought with their own money.

What do you think should be done to raise awareness about scams like the one in this story?

They bought a pink bicycle with tassels that the girl could ride in the future.

When they brought their gifts to the family, the man who had nothing to give his little girl began to weep.

“It’s rewarding, especially since I knew he had, like, no money left,” Figuccio said.

Schnieder, who has been down on his luck in his personal life before, said it was doubly sweet to help someone in need.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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