A Los Angeles man who fought back to defend his home and family has been stripped of his concealed carry permit.

Vince Ricci said the decision was made because he used his weapon to defend his home from robbers, according to the Post Millennial.

“After successfully defending my home and my family and my 5-month-old child, California has now decided to suspend my Second Amendment,” he said, according to Fox News.

“When the incident happened, there were only two things I could rely on: myself and the Second Amendment; and now that’s in jeopardy. The leftist gun grabbers do not care about your safety. The NRA does,” he said.

Vince Ricci was coming back to his LA home on a quiet evening when two robbers jumped his wall and pointed guns at his chest. But they weren’t ready for what was about to happen. He had a gun of his own and defended himself. Now, California is suspending his Second Amendment. pic.twitter.com/sF0O76eO1M — NRA (@NRA) November 17, 2023

The sheriff’s office, however, told Ricci that revocation came after he yelled at Los Angeles Police Department officers who showed up to investigate.

Ricci did not deny that when LAPD showed up three days after the incident, he accused them of “sloppy police” work, saying they did not pick up casings near his home as evidence.

What’s certain is that on Nov. 4, two men tried to enter the house. They were armed. Ricci, with his wife, 5-month-old daughter and the family’s nanny inside, fought back.

Do you support his actions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1402 Votes) No: 1% (14 Votes)

“My situation is unique because it happened at my front door, all on camera. But this happens time and time again all over the country … People sweep it under the rug because it doesn’t behoove their political agenda. The fact is, evil will always exist,” he said.

JUST IN: California man, Vince Ricci, who defended his family from two robbers at his home has been stripped of his concealed carry permit Absolute insanity. On Nov 4 when Ricci was returning from the gym, two armed men rushed him as he was entering his home. Ricci jumped into… pic.twitter.com/8adiC8dbf0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 17, 2023

Ricci said the case was simple self-defense because two men were “pointing guns at my chest.”

He noted that crime has touched his neighborhood before, including a break-in at a neighbor’s house the night prior to the incident at his home.

The National Rifle Association has waded into the controversy.

“His decisive actions to protect his wife and daughter embody the core principles that NRA members fight for every day,” NRA spokesman Billy McLaughlin said in a statement.

On Nov. 4, California homeowner Vince Ricci pulled out a gun after masked thugs tried robbing him as he entered his home. He protected his wife and 5-month-old baby, who were inside. What happened next? LAPD revoked his concealed carry permit after “yelling” at officers for… pic.twitter.com/n9YCMv8HSN — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) November 17, 2023

“It’s reprehensible that California is shredding his Second Amendment rights after he defended his family. Governor [Gavin] Newsom and [Los Angeles County District Attorney George] Gascón’s pro-criminal policies have transformed Los Angeles and the wider state into what resembles a war zone,” the statement said.

“The NRA stands with Vince and every responsible gun owner in California, firmly committed to defending their rights to protect their families and communities,” he said.

Ricci said Los Angeles had become a “war zone.”

“I used to walk into this house and see this beautiful house that I built for my family, and now I walk into a war zone … Right here in L.A., an innocent L.A. father was killed because District Attorney Gascón released a violent criminal back into the streets. And this is just one of the dozens of cases right here in this city,” he said.

Vince Ricci had his conceal carry permit temporarily revoked after defending himself and his family against armed robbers. This is what a communist country does. Mr. Ricci’s constitutional rights have been violated. — James Hebert, Jr. (@JamesHebertJr1) November 17, 2023

The owner of Beverly Hills Guns said Ricci’s case highlights the issues of protecting a home in modern-day California.

“These people are coming heavily armed with fully loaded weapons. And as the evidence shows, they are prepared and will, and did, use them. So, this man had to defend his family, had to defend himself. He was on his own property against armed assailants,” Russell Stuart said.

Stuart said punishing Ricci was a mistake.

“The fact that anyone, our politicians, our law enforcement officers, our district attorney could see this man as anything but a hero defending his family is absolutely disgusting,” Stuart said.

“It also sets a precedent and will send a ripple through the community, especially the Jewish community right now. … What message is this sending them that while you’re on your own property, facing armed assailants with loaded weapons, that if you defend yourself, you might face prosecution? What message is that going to send?” he said.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.