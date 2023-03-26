Dad and One-Year-Old Daughter Die Together in Horrific Tornado, Death Tolls Rises to 26

Amid the debris strewn across Mississippi from tornadoes that savaged multiple towns Friday night lies the wreckage of the Herndon family.

Days before 1-year-old Riley was to have had surgery to deal with health complications she battled since birth, she and her father Ethan, 33, were killed in the devastation that left every living member of the family seriously injured.

Elizabeth Herndon and the couple’s two other children, Brantley, 7, and Aubrey, 4, were hospitalized with serious injuries, but expected to pull through, according to the Sun.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was rated at the EF-4 level, which meant top gusts between 166 mph and 200 mph hit towns like Rolling Fork, which was devastated, and Wren, where the Herndons lived, according to Fox News. By the time the deadly winds stopped, a 59-mile path of destruction was testimony to its passing.

Ethan Herndon and Riley wiki – Ethan Herndon and Riley Biography

Ethan Herndon and Riley have reportedly the two victims killed by the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Mississippi, claiming the lives of 26. Ethan Herndon, 33, and Riley were killed …https://t.co/TMhJYAZrfV — Wiki Viral News (@viral_wiki) March 26, 2023

At least 26 people were killed when tornadoes swept across the state Friday night, according to The New York Times.

Rachel Atkins, Riley’s aunt, said the surviving Herndon children face long stays in a pediatric hospital.

She revealed that Riley was born prematurely, and despite battling health problems for which surgery was scheduled this week she was “a really happy baby.”

Do we need a better warning system for tornadoes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (104 Votes) No: 4% (4 Votes)

Drone footage shows the destruction in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a deadly and powerful storm system hit late Friday. At least 23 people were killed in Mississippi, and one was killed in Alabama. Emergency officials said dozens more were injured. https://t.co/7iBwPIS5E5 pic.twitter.com/zjLBMR1olE — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 25, 2023

Her siblings are “asking about her now, And they’re not going to be able to understand this for a while,” Atkins said.

Ethan Herndon would “do anything for anybody. He loved his family more than anything, and he loved God more than anything too,” Atkins said.

Absolutely mind-blowing destruction in Wren, Mississippi, just SW of Amory. This area was hit hardest and is likely where the tornado was strongest. Complete devastation. Houses unrecognizable, pine trees snapped like toothpicks, and cars thrown like toys. #MSwx @NWSMemphis pic.twitter.com/r2Y9Q1PXpX — Dylan Hudler (@DylanHudlerWX) March 25, 2023

Their home has been demolished. A GoFundMe has been set up by Walter Edington.

“This sweet family is physically and emotionally shattered. They have suffered the most painful and terrifying loss any of us can imagine, and their needs are obvious and great. Our family is grateful for all of the people calling to offer their help, and I hope this will be one way for people to wrap their arms around this beautiful family and share what comfort we can all offer. I will personally see to it that every dollar in this account is put directly into the hands of Ethan’s family. Thank you and God bless you,” Edington wrote on the page.

The page said Elizabeth Herndon’s injuries included a broken arm, a broken leg and a dislocated hip. Brantley suffered broken bones, a lacerated liver, and a punctured lung. Aubrey suffered multiple lacerations, a broken elbow and a possible broken ankle, the page said.



Mike Barlow of Rolling Fork said he and his wife barely had time to escape their house.

“It roared, and the next thing you knew, the roof left,” he said. “It was the worst thing I have ever been through.”

Video of the town showed the devastation, with few structures unscathed.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.