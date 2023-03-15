Dad Refuses to Continue Making Daughter's Car Payments After Finding Out She's a Stripper: 'It's My Money'

A father is going viral on social media for his reaction to the unfortunate discovery that his daughter was working as a stripper.

Last week, a Reddit user LivingWitHorse posted a question on the subreddit r/AmItheA**hole (AITA) entitled “AITA for refusing to help my daughter with her car payment because she is a stripper?”

The background on this is that since his daughter is still a college student, he agreed to help her make car payments, but was informed by one of his coworkers that she was working at a nearby strip club as a stripper.

The father was naturally very furious and wrote, “I confronted her on this and she said she didn’t plan to do it after she graduated, and she needed some money. I told her then work at McDonalds, not use her body.”

He then told her to find a decent dignified job, but she responded that stripping was easy money and she made good money doing it. So in response, he replied that “there was no need for me to pay her car payment anymore since she is making money so easily.”

In addition, his wife, while unhappy with their daughter’s job, thought that it was unfair to cut off the car payment, but the father said, “It’s my money and my decision when to cut it off.”

In response to this question, many people on Reddit have blasted the father saying that stripping is somehow “more dignified” and “safer” than working at McDonald’s and that she needed to do it to make money.

First of all, the father is absolutely right in saying that if she is making so much money stripping, then there is no need for him to continue making car payments.

Second, how on earth is working as a stripper “more dignified” or “safer” than working at McDonald’s?

McDonald’s is not the most glamorous place to work, obviously, but the people who work there often work very hard to earn a living and learn valuable life lessons about work and customer service.

In addition, McDonald’s employees are not allowing others to take advantage of them by selling their bodies.

The feminists and many on the left say that sex work is “empowering,” but all it does is degrade women by allowing men to see them as sexual objects, and it often puts them in danger.

This is a father who truly loves his daughter, as no good father wants to see his daughter become a stripper. While pulling the car payment may seem harsh, perhaps it will serve as a wake-up call.

Perhaps now that her father is threatening to stop helping her with the car payment, this daughter will reconsider her decision to become a stripper and sit down with her father to discuss other ways she could be making money.

Despite what her father says, she does not have to work at McDonald’s necessarily. As she is in college, there are plenty of opportunities to not only earn money but gain valuable experience by working a part-time job at the school.

There are other ways that she can be making money, she does not need to be degrading herself and selling her body. Her father is merely trying to teach her to have a bit of respect for herself.

He is not a jerk as these Redditors say, he is showing genuine love and concern for the well-being of his daughter.

