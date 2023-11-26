Share
Dad Uses Deadly Cobra to Kill Wife and Daughter, 2, as They Slept, Police Allege

 By Andrew Jose  November 26, 2023 at 8:22am
Police in India arrested a man on Thursday, accusing him of murdering his wife and young daughter by releasing a snake into the bedroom while they slept.

Investigators believe K Ganesh Patra, 25, committed the murders in early October in Adheigaon village, in Odisha’s Ganjam district, according to reporting from local news station INDIA TV.

At the time of the incident, Patra was reportedly having a dispute with his wife of three years, 23-year-old K Basanti.

According to police, Patra bought the snake from a local snake charmer, telling him he wanted the cobra for religious purposes.

They believe sometime on the night of Oct. 6, he released the venomous snake into the room where Basanti and daughter Debasmita, 2, were sleeping.

The next morning, Patra said he found his wife and daughter dead, with snake bites on their body, according to The Daily Mail.

Patra told police he informed his neighbors, who killed the serpent and took Basanti and Debasmita to a local hospital, where they were declared dead.

The details of the deaths drew suspicion, especially after Patra’s father-in-law accused him of the murders, prompting local police officers to question Patra as well as snake charmers in the area.

They also found it curious that the cobra remained in the bedroom after the fatal bites occurred.

“During interrogation, he [Patra] initially denied the allegation and later claimed that the snake might have entered the room on its own, but eventually confessed to committing the crime,” Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

“The accused was arrested a month after the incident as there was some delay in gathering evidence against him,” Meena said.

The incident remains under investigation by local police.

Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
News reporter and international affairs analyst published and syndicated in over 100 national and international outlets, including The National Interest, The Daily Caller, and The Western Journal. Covers international affairs, security, and U.S. politics. Master of Arts in Security Policy Studies candidate at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Location
Washington, District of Columbia
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French, Russian
Topics of Expertise
International Politics, National Security, U.S. Politics




Conversation