Dad Who Went Missing During Business Trip Found Dead, How He Was Found Makes It Even More Chilling

 By Jack Davis  March 7, 2023 at 5:52pm
The body of a Georgia man who had been reported missing has been found in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but the mystery of his death remains unsolved.

At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, the body of Nathan Millard, 42, of Covington, Georgia, was found, according to WMAZ-TV.

Millard, who had been reported missing on Feb. 22, was found rolled up in a carpet that was covered by plastic.

“We followed a lot of leads. And, you know, thankfully, he was basically, accidentally found by somebody who was just down in that area,” Tim Miller, founder of the group Texas EquuSearch said. “Going into it, it did not look like it was going to have a happy ending, but we’ve had miracles before.”

Millard was in Baton Rouge on a business trip but failed to show up at a scheduled meeting. He was initially reported as having last been seen leaving a pub to walk to his hotel after the two attended a basketball game.

Millard’s phone was found not far from his hotel; his debit card was used after he had disappeared, according to WMAZ.

According to the Advocate, Millard was last seen on surveillance cameras at about 4:30 a.m., hours after he left the pub where he had spent time with a client.

He had previously been to a Greyhound station, where he was offered a ride but declined it, Baton Rouge Police Special Victims Unit Commander Capt. Kevin Heinz said.

“He did not appear to be in distress, she just felt that he was out of place,” Heinz said.

Police said he was sighted at several locations, according to WBRZ-TV.

“He appeared to be at those locations under his own power,” a department representative said.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has said there were no signs of trauma on Millard’s body. The cause of death is still uncertain pending toxicology reports and an autopsy.

“There doesn’t appear to be any foul play at this point. I know that he was placed there obviously by another individual, we would like to know who and why. But just from the autopsy results that were given by the Coroner’s Office, at this time it doesn’t appear to be any signs of foul play,” Heinz said, according to WAFB-TV.

“It does appear that he was left there, that that’s most likely not where he died. I don’t want to go into details on our investigative efforts, but efforts are underway to locate and to talk to whoever may have put him there,” Heinz said.

Millard was married with two children from a previous marriage, two stepsons, and a 7-year-old daughter.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
