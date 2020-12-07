Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

Dad's Spontaneous National Anthem Performance Brings 'Everyone in the Gym to Tears'

×
By Jack Davis
Published December 7, 2020 at 9:46am
P Share Print

In a glimpse of the vast reservoir of patriotism that lies beneath the surface of American life, one parent stood tall when the sound system failed recently before the start of a high school basketball game.

Last Friday the Waverly High Tigers and the Portsmouth West High Senators were preparing for their game in West Portsmouth, Ohio.

The time came for the masked crowd to rise for the “Star-Spangled Banner” when a complication arose.

Nope. This was not the NFL; nobody decided to kneel in protest.

The sound system failed to work, leading to moments of silence amid foot-shuffling.

TRENDING: Biden Chooses Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Key Position

Trenton Brown was joining in the awkwardness until he prompted to remedy the situation.

“I looked over at the announcer and the music didn’t play and didn’t play and I looked over and he was getting a little frustrated. My wife gave me a little nudge and said ‘Sing’ and I said, ‘All right,'” Brown told CNN.

Brown has experience singing and performing, but this was the first time he ever tried the challenging national anthem solo.

“There was a lot of awkward silence … and then I started singing and that was it,” he said.

Is this the real America liberals forget to honor?

When it was over, he sat down as if he had not done anything remarkable.

The moment might have been lost except for Johnny Futhey, whose son is a teammate of Brown’s son on the Waverly team.

Furthey posted the video to his Facebook page.

“He brought about everyone in the gym to tears when he saved the day by standing up in the crowd and singing the anthem,” Furthey said.

RELATED: US Women's Soccer Team Makes Major 'Black Lives Matter' Move While Kneeling for Anthem

Futhey said that what the video did not pick up was that as Brown sang, players and fans joined in in a moment of patriotism.

“When I originally posted I thought it would get some interest but didn’t realize it would be like a million views!” he said.

“I posted it because I was like, the world needs to see this.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Ex-Cuomo Adviser Blows the Whistle on What Really Happens in His Office
Trump Supporter's House Targeted with Explosives
Report: Trump To Issue Significant 'America First' Vaccine Executive Order
Charter Jet CEO Arrested, Charged with Child Sex Trafficking
Biden Chooses Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Key Position
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×