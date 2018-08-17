SECTIONS
Democrats Reportedly Duped, Have Been Supporting Secretly Pro-Trump ‘Insider’

By Chris White
at 11:36am
A popular Twitter warrior Democrats and progressive-types followed for supposedly insider information about the Trump administration is actually a President Donald Trump supporter, The Daily Beast reported Friday.

A social media warrior calling himself “Mr. Smith” frequently tweeted stories about how former Trump campaign officials had a tape showing the president promising sanctions relief if Russia helped him win the 2016 election.

But this progressive hero is actually a pro-Trumper, according to the report.

Smith regularly hinted to his followers of momentous developments in the Russia investigation and often promised what he called “barrel time” for Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

“Christmas clue: One person in the barrel was on the Apprentice,” Smith tweeted in December 2017.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

His rantings netted him attention from media sophisticates like CNN analyst Asha Rangappa, along with veteran CIA veteran John Sipher.

But apparently Smith is not a former Delta Force soldier or an intelligence agent; far from it.

He’s actually a Seattle gamer named Justin Hendrix who often espoused his love for the president on Reddit under the handle “BigOleUncleCletus.”

“HEY HEY — HO HO — DONALD TRUMP WILL NEVER GO,” BigOleUncleCletus posted in one comment, adding the hashtag #GodEmperor.

Are you surprised the left reportedly fell for this ruse?


BigOleUncleCletus also wrote that he was once a “Never-Trumper” who was now “firmly on the Trump train.”

It was Smith’s gaming habits that ultimately outed him, the report notes.

Hendrix, under the “Smith” moniker, posted a link to his Twitter account in July on the video game live-streaming site Twitch, asking his Twitter fans to watch him play a popular online game called Fortnite.

Most of this came to light only after self-described social media investigator “Fraude” traced Smith to the BigOleUncleCletus Reddit account.

Neither Fraude nor Hendrix responded to questions from The Daily Beast.

RELATED: Trump Announces: ‘Not a Crime,’ Points to Obama Settlement

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

