SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Daily Beast Editor Doesn't Know How Constitution Works, Accidentally Admits She Wants Dictatorship

The U.S. Constitution.Getty ImagesThe U.S. Constitution's 10th Amendment says, "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people." (Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 17, 2020 at 9:59am
Print

Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast appears to have missed high school civics, as she lamented that President Donald Trump is leaving too much of the coronavirus response to the states.

Replying Monday to a tweet by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing that his state is joining Connecticut and New Jersey in taking “joint regional action” to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Jong-Fast tweeted, “So the states are filling the vacuum that the president left?”

In another tweet demonstrating just as much ignorance, she wrote, “So the states are basically governing themselves because our president doesn’t know how to president at all?”

TRENDING: Dick Morris: A New Donald Trump Is Emerging in Coronavirus Battle

As a refresher, the U.S. federal government is one of enumerated powers spelled out in the Constitution.

The president has a subset of those limited powers.

Is the balance between the federal and state governments in dealing with the coronavirus about right?

Barack Obama famously reminded us during his tenure in office that he was not an emperor or a dictator.

You would think Jong-Fast would be appreciative of that fact with the big, bad Trump now holding the reins.

The broad plenary police power remains with the states, and the governor, as chief executive, oversees it.

The 10th Amendment specifically spells this out: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”

The Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School informs us the police power includes protecting the “public health” and “safety” of citizens and resides primarily with the states.

RELATED: Alert: Gov't To Allow Suspension of Gun & Ammo Sales, Restriction of Food & Water in Illinois Town

One of the most common instances where we see federalism in action is in response to natural disasters such as hurricanes or the recent tornadoes in Tennessee.

The state and the local governments form the front line and have the primary responsibility for responding to the disaster, while the federal government acts in an assist role.

Some folks on Twitter had fun responding to Jong-Fast’s lack of knowledge of how federalism works.

Lyndsey Fifield, with the Heritage Foundation, highlighted the contradictory nature of Jong-Fast’s attacks on Trump, seeing him as both a fascist and someone who’s yielding too much power to the states.

Ben Boychuk, the managing editor of American Greatness, wasn’t as generous.

Jong-Fast did not burnish her bona fides when she tweeted later Monday, “Imagine how much better any other president would have handled this.”

Adding, “Even Cartier or Nixon.”

Cartier is a fine French jeweler, while Jimmy Carter was the 39th president.

Obama would clearly fit into the category of “any other president,” but many have pointed out how much slower his administration was to respond to the H1N1 virus outbreak in 2009 and 2010 than Trump to COVID-19.

That so-called swine flu pandemic resulted in the deaths of approximately 12,500 Americans, with another 275,000 hospitalizations and over 60 million cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

timeline compiled by CNN shows the Trump administration began screening for symptoms of coronavirus at San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York airports in mid-January, just weeks after learning of its outbreak in China.

On Jan. 20, Dr. Anthony Fauci, with the National Institutes of Health, announced his agency was “in the process of taking the first steps towards the development of a vaccine.”

The first confirmed case on U.S. soil was Jan. 21.

On Jan. 29, the White House announced the formation of a coronavirus task force.

Two days later, Trump shut down the entry of all foreign nationals traveling from China and into the U.S. and declared a public health emergency.

The first case of community spread — someone who had not traveled to the U.S. with the illness — was found on Feb. 26.

Last week, the president declared a national emergency — about two weeks after the first case of community spread — and banned travel from most of Europe, the new hotspot.

That is a tight timeline.

Compare Trump’s swift actions with those of Obama, who waited six months to declare a national emergency in 2009.

The New York Times reported that as of Tuesday there were just over 5,000 known coronavirus cases in the U.S., resulting in 93 deaths to date.

While it’s true those numbers will go up, Trump’s team deserves credit for doing its part to confront the pandemic’s inflow from outside our borders.

And yes, Ms. Jong-Fast, the states have stepped up too to help win the fight, as they should.

It’s federalism at work, just as our Founding Fathers intended.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Daily Beast Editor Doesn't Know How Constitution Works, Accidentally Admits She Wants Dictatorship
Trump Issues Tough New Coronavirus Guidelines, Projects Outbreak To Persist Into Summer
Pence Spokeswoman Calls Out CNN Reporter's 'Not Correct' National Curfew Claim
Chick-fil-A Announces All Locations Are Closing Dining Rooms Amid Coronavirus Situation
Economic Experts Caution Against Overreaction, Call for Targeted Support To Lessen Coronavirus' Impact
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×