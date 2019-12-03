SECTIONS
'Daily Show' Producer Publicly Shames His Own Grandfather for Trump Support

By Randy DeSoto
Published December 3, 2019 at 2:11pm
A producer for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” showed no class when he mocked his grandfather on Twitter for supporting President Donald Trump.

“My grandfather is sporting what he thinks is a MAGA hat. Little does he know this accessory is completely against what he believes in when it comes to politics/climate change,” Brandon Stefanowitz tweeted on Thanksgiving.

Breitbart’s Brandon Darby responded, “Seriously. It takes a special kind of a**hole to do this to their own grandfather.”

Darby added, tweeting at Stefanowitz, “I’d give my left arm to have one of my grandfathers back, you ungrateful little brat. You have a lot to learn about life.”

Other Twitter users were equally as disapproving of “The Daily Show” producer’s decision.

“Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I would be less eager to humiliate my elderly grandfather and post the proof of it online thus demonstrating to the world what a terrible person I am,” one wrote.

Another replied to Stefanowitz, “Not very respectful to your grandfather. I despise Trump with the fire of 1,000 suns. Not cool.”

After receiving many responses of this nature, Stefanowitz added a follow-up on Friday, explaining he was just having some lighthearted Thanksgiving fun.

“Gramps discovered the hat’s meaning shortly after and is aware/entertained of this post,” Stefanowitz wrote.

“Guess I’m lucky to be surrounded by fam that has a great sense of humor even though we all have different views. Just some lighthearted family fun on Thanksgiving.”

On Monday, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah made fun of Republicans in light of the results of a new Economist/YouGov poll showing a slight majority (53 to 47 percent) of GOP respondents believe Trump to be a better president than Abraham Lincoln, who was the nation’s first Republican commander if chief.

“D—. Republicans like Trump more than Lincoln,” Noah said. “And knowing some Republicans, that makes sense.”

“They’re like ‘Lincoln was a great president except for one thing he did. You know what I’m talking about,’” the show host added with a southern accent.

Noah’s implied joke, of course, is that old Democratic trope that Republicans are racist, and therefore they would not approve of Lincoln freeing the slaves.

After leaving the thought hanging in the air for a moment, Noah said, “I’m talking about the chin-strapped beard.”

The Republican Party was founded in the mid-1850s with the express purpose of stopping the growth of slavery into the western territories.

Lincoln and a Republican-led Congress ended up presiding over the demise of slavery in America through the course and immediate aftermath of the Civil War.

As an aside, Trump did better among Republicans in the YouGov poll versus every modern GOP president going back to Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Ronald Reagan.

Reagan bested the 45th commander in chief, with 59 percent of Republicans saying he was a better president than Trump.

The message for Stefanowitz’s grandfather is clear: Keep wearing your MAGA hat.

There are a lot of Americans out there who agree with you that Trump is doing a great job.

