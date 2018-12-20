‘Daily Show’ Calls for Trump’s Children To Be Caged

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” said if President Donald Trump wants to put kids in cages, he should start by locking up his own children.

“Daily Show” correspondents Ronnie Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. were analyzing events that enraged them from 2018 Wednesday and decided to open with a jab at Trump’s family.

“Let’s look at what pissed us off this 2018, starting with the Trump Administration and its policy of family separation,” Wood began.

“This administration had the nerve to not only lock kids in cages but to lie about it every step of the way,” he continued.

“Hey Trump, I got a message for you,” Wood said. “You want to lock kids in cages? How about you start with your own? How about that, Trump!”

TRENDING: Illegal Immigrants Facing Deportation Get One Last Trip Courtesy of ICE Air

This isn’t the first time a public figure has referenced the imprisonment of Trump’s children.

Back on June 20, actor Peter Fonda tweeted that Baron Trump should be “ripped away from his mother’s arms” and put “in a cage with pedophiles.”

Fonda later apologized after the Secret Service got involved, and his manager Alan Somers sent The Daily Caller a statement about his remarks.

Fonda blamed his outburst on the images arising from the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border.

The statement reads:

“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television.

RELATED: Al Gore Claims Trump Is the ‘Face of Climate Denial’

“Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it.

“I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.