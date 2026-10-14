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Rob Lowe and James Franco star in The Daily Wire's new film, "Confession."
Rob Lowe and James Franco star in The Daily Wire's new film, "Confession." (@realDailyWire / X screen shot)

Daily Wire Reveals New Movie Featuring Star-Studded Cast, Including Rob Lowe and James Franco

 By Jack Davis  October 13, 2026 at 5:19pm
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Big names will be appearing in a film that will be released next month by the Daily Wire.

The film, called “Confession,” stars multiple actors and actresses who have been nominated for Oscar and Emmy awards, according to Deadline.

Stars appearing in the film include Rob Lowe, who appeared in TV’s “The West Wing” and many films; James Franco, who appeared in “127 Hours”; veteran actor Nick Nolte; and Kodi Smit-McPhee, who appeared in “The Power of the Dog.”

Jennifer Jason Leigh, who starred in “The Hateful Eight,” will also appear in the movie, as will Richard Brake, who appeared in “Batman Begins,” Emile Hirsch, who appeared in “In the Wild;” Brad Dourif, who appeared in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”; and Dean Norris, who appeared in “Breaking Bad.”

Czech Václav Marhoul is the director. Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro wrote the script.

How important is it for films to portray moral and faith-based themes?

“It was a true honor to be able to work with a cast featuring Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominees, as well as one of the world’s great directors, to make ‘Confession’,'” Shapiro said.

He said the project was “an extraordinarily beautiful and honest film deeply rooted in faith, morality, virtue, hardship, and most of all, what it means to be a free and decent human being. I couldn’t be more proud of this project and can’t wait for the audience to see it,” Shapiro said.

Deadline summarized the plot this way: “In Stalin’s 1938 Moscow, a disillusioned former literature professor, Alexei (Lowe), is arrested and brought to the infamous Lubyanka Prison, charged with conspiring with his dissident priest.

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“There, Alexei faces interrogation by his brilliant and brutal former student, Vladimir (Franco). Forced to the ultimate test of betrayal or conscience, and confronted with his past sins, Alexei finds redemption through truth, sacrificing himself to save others in a haunting tale of morality and resistance,” the site said.

The movie will premiere at the Warsaw Film Festival on Oct. 15.

The movie will play in 100 American theaters for one night on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, which is the same day it debuts on The Daily Wire’s streaming platform.

“This is an incredible story of the human spirit and its survival against those who would crush it,” Lowe said.

“From a director’s perspective, this film was a truly great challenge for me,” Marhoul said.

“I ventured into a genre I hadn’t explored before: an intimate, dialogue-driven psychological drama set in a single location. Together with cinematographer Peter Menzies, I sought the most sensitive approach to directing and visual style — one that matched the story and characters. A wonderful crew and cast helped me meet that challenge,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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