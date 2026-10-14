Daily Wire Reveals New Movie Featuring Star-Studded Cast, Including Rob Lowe and James Franco

Big names will be appearing in a film that will be released next month by the Daily Wire.

The film, called “Confession,” stars multiple actors and actresses who have been nominated for Oscar and Emmy awards, according to Deadline.

Stars appearing in the film include Rob Lowe, who appeared in TV’s “The West Wing” and many films; James Franco, who appeared in “127 Hours”; veteran actor Nick Nolte; and Kodi Smit-McPhee, who appeared in “The Power of the Dog.”

Jennifer Jason Leigh, who starred in “The Hateful Eight,” will also appear in the movie, as will Richard Brake, who appeared in “Batman Begins,” Emile Hirsch, who appeared in “In the Wild;” Brad Dourif, who appeared in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”; and Dean Norris, who appeared in “Breaking Bad.”

Details Revealed About Under-The-Radar Daily Wire Project ‘Confession’ Starring Rob Lowe, James Franco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte & More https://t.co/cLYY9EMxjm — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 13, 2026

Czech Václav Marhoul is the director. Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro wrote the script.

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“It was a true honor to be able to work with a cast featuring Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominees, as well as one of the world’s great directors, to make ‘Confession’,'” Shapiro said.

He said the project was “an extraordinarily beautiful and honest film deeply rooted in faith, morality, virtue, hardship, and most of all, what it means to be a free and decent human being. I couldn’t be more proud of this project and can’t wait for the audience to see it,” Shapiro said.

Confession | Official Teaser Moscow, 1938. A former professor is dragged into Lubyanka Prison. To save himself, all he has to do is betray his priest. In a regime built on the death of God, his answer will cost him everything. Coming exclusively to The Daily Wire, November 11. https://t.co/33FwI7HFZD — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 13, 2026

Deadline summarized the plot this way: “In Stalin’s 1938 Moscow, a disillusioned former literature professor, Alexei (Lowe), is arrested and brought to the infamous Lubyanka Prison, charged with conspiring with his dissident priest.

“There, Alexei faces interrogation by his brilliant and brutal former student, Vladimir (Franco). Forced to the ultimate test of betrayal or conscience, and confronted with his past sins, Alexei finds redemption through truth, sacrificing himself to save others in a haunting tale of morality and resistance,” the site said.

The movie will premiere at the Warsaw Film Festival on Oct. 15.

The movie will play in 100 American theaters for one night on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, which is the same day it debuts on The Daily Wire’s streaming platform.

“This is an incredible story of the human spirit and its survival against those who would crush it,” Lowe said.

CONFESSION | Official Trailer https://t.co/4QoDNgsKuR — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 13, 2026

“From a director’s perspective, this film was a truly great challenge for me,” Marhoul said.

“I ventured into a genre I hadn’t explored before: an intimate, dialogue-driven psychological drama set in a single location. Together with cinematographer Peter Menzies, I sought the most sensitive approach to directing and visual style — one that matched the story and characters. A wonderful crew and cast helped me meet that challenge,” he said.

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