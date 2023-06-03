Share
A Dairy Queen restaurant sign is seen in Roseburg, Oregon.
A Dairy Queen restaurant sign is seen in Roseburg, Oregon. (Josh Edelson - AFP / Getty Images)

Dairy Queen Angers Fans as It Discontinues Famous Item Before Summer: 'Year Ruined'

 By Maire Clayton  June 3, 2023 at 10:39am
As the temperatures heat up, one frosty treat is melting away.

Rumors began swirling when a Dairy Queen worker named “Miranda” posted a TikTok on May 18 claiming the red cherry-dipped cone would be leaving the menu.

Miranda stated, “I don’t know when, or if it’s returning, but Dairy Queen is discontinuing their cherry cone dip.

“It’s already sold out in our warehouse, so once we deplete the inventory in the store, we’ll be sold out until further notice.”

The video was viewed over 4.6 million times, and as the rumor spread, Dairy Queen ultimately confirmed the unfortunate news to Food Network.

Have you ever had a cherry-dipped ice cream cone?

The restaurant gave the simple gut-punch statement, “At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued.”

The fast food chain told the New York Post, “While it’s great to see our fans’ love for the Cherry Dipped Cone, we are always innovating our menus to showcase new and delicious flavors.”

“Fans can keep an eye on our social channels for the latest and greatest on flavor offerings for the iconic DQ dipped cone.”

Well, fans were none too happy to hear the news.

“DAIRY QUEEN IS GETTING RID OF THE CHERRY DIPPED CONE??? Year ruined,” one sugary treat consumer wrote.

Another stated, “Dairy Queen is getting rid of the cherry cone dip I’m about to riot.”

“Why are fast food chains getting rid of the best items,” a TikTok user commented, referencing the seemingly endless amount of stores getting rid of popular items.

In April, Trader Joe’s shoppers were left distraught after having to say goodbye to fan-favorite items including mini cannolis, creamy salted cashew butter, and margarita mix.

That same month, Chick-fil-A decided to say au revoir, to its Side Salad, only to keep it on the menu after outcry from customers.

