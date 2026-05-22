Dale Earnhardt Jr. Explains How He and Kyle Busch Overcame Their 'Challenging Existence' in Heartfelt Message

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of numerous NASCAR luminaries paying tribute to fallen Cup Series champion Kyle Bush, telling how the two overcame a “challenging existence” to become the best of friends.

While the entire motorsports world was in shock and mourning, Earnhardt Jr.’s response was one of the most viral, given that their wreck in a 2008 race became the flashpoint for a rivalry between the two.

Busch, the younger of two brothers who won Cup championships, managed to take the trophy twice in 2015 and 2019. He had 63 wins at the top division in the sport and a record 234 wins among the top three NASCAR tiers, according to The Athletic.

He was racing for Richard Childress Racing this season; while he had a lingering illness in recent interviews and at races, nothing seemed terribly serious. In fact, on May 15, he won a race in NASCAR’s Truck Series at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware.

However, earlier this week, he was admitted to the hospital with an illness that was described as serious. On Thursday, he succumbed, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Condolences poured in from around the auto racing world, but no tribute meant as much as that from Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was a contemporary, a friend, and — at one time — a bitter rival.

In a post on X, Dale Jr. noted the two had a tough beginning; although he didn’t specify why they had beef, he was clearly referencing the events leading up to and proceeding the 2008 spring race at Richmond International Raceway.

Near the end of that race, Busch spun Earnhardt Jr. as the two were racing for the lead. Dale hit the wall and Kyle ended up getting passed by Clint Bowyer for the win, according to USA Today, but it marked the peak of hostilities between the two.

Those didn’t last, as Dale Jr. said on social media on Thursday.

“Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years. But we luckily took the time to figure out our differences and that was something he instigated with a conversation in his bus around how we each managed our racing teams,” Dale Jr. said in his post.

“I was super eager for us to get on better terms. But it was he who made the effort for that to be possible. We did some media together also to laugh through some of the things we put each other through many years ago.

“Most recently we had even been discussing him running my Late Model at Wilkesboro this summer. He seemed extremely happy and we had planned to meet up next Thursday to get his seat to the shop. He laughed over the idea of his fans and JRM fans having to cheer in unison during that race,” he added.

Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years. But we luckily took the time to figure out our differences and that was something he instigated with a conversation in his bus around how we each managed our racing teams. I was super eager for us to get on better… — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 21, 2026

“Kyle was one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. No one can deny that,” Dale Jr. said. “But he was also a father, a husband, brother, son, and a friend to many.”

He was hardly alone.

William Byron, who replaced Jeff Gordon at Hendrick Motorsports, said Busch “meant so much to a lot of people, not just myself. Kyle was the best mentor you could ever have. He was incredibly unselfish, cared about his people and his family deeply. And helped shaped my career to what it is. I’m heartbroken. Thinking and praying for the Busch family during this time.”

I’m so sad and stunned to hear the news about KB. He meant so much to a lot of people, not just myself. Kyle was the best mentor you could ever have. He was incredibly unselfish, cared about his people and his family deeply. And helped shaped my career to what it is. I’m… pic.twitter.com/Y4VYaf5QNS — William Byron (@WilliamByron) May 21, 2026

Denny Hamlin, Busch’s teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing for most of their respective carers, said he could not “comprehend this news.”

“We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB,” he added.

Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB. https://t.co/cpaXg2HZGF — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) May 21, 2026

“There aren’t really words for today. I’ve raced against Kyle for a long time, and anyone who’s lined up next to him knows exactly what made him special, he gave you everything he had, every single lap, and he made all of us better for it,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“Rest easy, Rowdy,” he said, referencing Busch’s nickname. “The sport won’t be the same without you.”

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