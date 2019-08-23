SECTIONS
Entertainment Faith Lifestyle Sports US News
Print

Dale Earnhardt Jr Feels 'Truly Blessed,' Thanks First Responders After Fiery Plane Crash

×
By Erin Coates
Published August 23, 2019 at 12:11pm
Print

A week after NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. was in a plane crash, he said that he is “truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries.”

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer since last Thursday,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

“I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff.”

TRENDING: Conservatives Beware: RINO-Care Is Real and It's Coming

He added that his family appreciates “the privacy extended to us” as they continue to process the traumatic event.

Earnhardt was on board a flight on Aug. 15 with his wife, Amy, and their 15-month-old daughter, Isla, two pilots and the family dog, CBN News reported.

The plane crash-landed in Elizabethtown, Tennessee.

Investigators stated the plane bounced several times during the landing, but the National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause for the crash.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed smoke rising from the scene of the crash.

Another video, this one posted by WCYB, showed exclusive footage of Earnhardt being treated at the scene of the crash.

RELATED: NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Involved in Plane Crash, Injuries Sustained

“Earnhardt Jr. was taken to Johnson City Medical Center,” WCVB reported. “The sheriff says the racing star was conscious and talking.”

Despite suffering lower back pains as a result of the crash, Earnhardt says he still plans on racing on Aug. 31 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Speedway, Fox News reported.

“My lower back is bruised up real bad. Lots of swelling and I just need that to go down and the pain to chill out,” he tweeted.

And if the pain doesn’t go away, someone else will drive the car — a blue and yellow Chevrolet Camaro in honor of the car driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1975.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Story Editor
Erin Coates is a news and lifestyle editor for The Western Journal. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates is a news and lifestyle editor for The Western Journal. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Dale Earnhardt Jr Feels 'Truly Blessed,' Thanks First Responders After Fiery Plane Crash
Puppy Found Inside Plastic Bag After Woman Hears Him Whining for Help
Trump Admin Considering Policy That Allows States and Cities a Say in Refugee Placement: Report
Backlash Forces Kamala Harris To Flip-Flop on CNN Climate Event Appearance, Will Appear After All
Journalists Will Help Curate News Stories for Facebook Mobile News Tab Instead of Algorithm
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×