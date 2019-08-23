Dale Earnhardt Jr Feels 'Truly Blessed,' Thanks First Responders After Fiery Plane Crash

A week after NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. was in a plane crash, he said that he is “truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries.”

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer since last Thursday,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

“I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff.”

TRENDING: Conservatives Beware: RINO-Care Is Real and It’s Coming

He added that his family appreciates “the privacy extended to us” as they continue to process the traumatic event.

Earnhardt was on board a flight on Aug. 15 with his wife, Amy, and their 15-month-old daughter, Isla, two pilots and the family dog, CBN News reported.

The plane crash-landed in Elizabethtown, Tennessee.

Investigators stated the plane bounced several times during the landing, but the National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause for the crash.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed smoke rising from the scene of the crash.

NEW: Video shows thick, black smoke rising from the site of a small plane crash that was carrying Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his family. Everyone on board, including Earnhardt, escaped the wreck, said the local sheriff. https://t.co/2nqljR6C5C pic.twitter.com/noizctpZVk — ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2019

Another video, this one posted by WCYB, showed exclusive footage of Earnhardt being treated at the scene of the crash.

RELATED: NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Involved in Plane Crash, Injuries Sustained

“Earnhardt Jr. was taken to Johnson City Medical Center,” WCVB reported. “The sheriff says the racing star was conscious and talking.”

Despite suffering lower back pains as a result of the crash, Earnhardt says he still plans on racing on Aug. 31 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Speedway, Fox News reported.

“My lower back is bruised up real bad. Lots of swelling and I just need that to go down and the pain to chill out,” he tweeted.

And if the pain doesn’t go away, someone else will drive the car — a blue and yellow Chevrolet Camaro in honor of the car driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1975.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.