Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Say They Were 'on the Verge of Tears' Due to Packers Players' Behavior

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are alleging members of the Green Bay Packers disrespected them on the sideline during their team’s playoff loss Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

The underdog Packers tacked on touchdown after touchdown in a 48-32 victory that was not as close as the final score might indicate.

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes, running back Aaron Jones rushed for 118 yards and three scores, and safety Darnell Savage ran back a misguided Dak Prescott pass 64 yards for a touchdown.

Until just a few days ago, the game was only controversial in the sense that the Cowboys ended another dominant regular season — they were the No. 2 seed in the NFC after a 12-5 season — with a disappointing playoff performance.

On Thursday, however, Cowboys cheerleader Darian Lassiter posted a video on her TikTok page alleging that Packers players taunted her and others on the sideline.

“I have never experienced such disrespect from the other team’s players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader,” Lassiter said.

“Like, we would literally be minding our own business and the Packers just scored a touchdown — this is just one example — they would come up to us, standing on the sidelines, minding our own business and start yelling at us. Like, sometimes it was this close to our face,” she said, indicating about a foot-and-a-half away.

“Also,” Lassiter continued, “I feel like that’s unsportsmanlike conduct, and it’s so crazy how … they can’t do that to the Cowboys players or any other players, but they can do it to the cheerleaders and nothing is going to happen.

“Like, I understand the playoffs is a huge deal — like, I truly get it — but that does not mean your humbleness and respect for women flies out the window.”

She said she would root for any team but the Packers to win the Super Bowl.

Jensen Merrill, another Cowboys cheerleader, commented on Lassiter’s video to say she also witnessed the behavior that was described.

“[L]iterally was on the verge of tears,” she posted.

While Lassiter’s video went viral on TikTok and she was not the only person to allege unsportsmanlike conduct during the game, not everyone was quick to believe the allegations.

100 cameras in the building not including 50,000 personal cell phones. But nothing cught on video? OK 👍 — IrishStrat ☘️ (@TChambers24) January 19, 2024

Proof? Surely someone has video evidence of this? https://t.co/Cb7qh3kPAf — Noah (@NoahGPG2) January 19, 2024

There’s gotta be video of this right? — Blah Blah Blah (@ktm300_exc) January 18, 2024

Green Bay will play on the road against the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in a divisional-round playoff game at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday.

The Packers are 9.5-point underdogs.

