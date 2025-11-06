Share
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Arlington, Texas, on Aug. 16. (Richard W. Rodriguez / AP)

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Dies at Age 24

 By Jack Davis  November 6, 2025 at 11:32am
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland is dead after a police chase that ended in a self-inflicted death.

Kneeland, 24, was involved in a police chase that began at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when Texas Department of Public Safety troopers tried to pull over a vehicle, Frisco police said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

After a pursuit in which police were unable to stop the vehicle, it was later found abandoned after it had been involved in an accident. The driver fled the scene on foot.

DPS troopers and Frisco police found Kneeland, dead at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

A report from TMZ said, Kneeland had communicated with family members Wednesday night that he intended to harm himself.

The team issued a statement about his death.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the team said, according to NBC.

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family,” the statement continued.

Kneeland was Dallas’s second-round pick in the 2024 draft. On Monday, he scored a touchdown after he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, called Kneeland’s death “a pain I can hardly put into words,” according to ESPN.

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” Perzley said.

“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.

“My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

“The NFL Players Association is deeply saddened by the passing of Marshawn Kneeland. He is impact on those around him was immeasurable, and his loss is felt profoundly across our community,” the union said in a statement, per NBC.

“We’re working to ensure that players have the support they need, and our condolences are with Marshawn’s family and loved ones.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
