Dallas Police Solve 52-Year-Old Missing Person Case, the Oldest in the State of Texas

The Dallas Police Department announced that it has closed a missing persons case that remained unresolved for more than five decades.

The case centered on Norman Prater, who was reported missing to Dallas police on Jan. 14, 1973.

His disappearance launched an investigation that remained active but unanswered, according to the department, which updated the public about the case on Jan. 6.

On July 9, 1973, months after Prater went missing, an unidentified white male died in a hit-and-run on Highway 35 in Rockport, Texas.

At the time, police did not connect the incident to Prater or Dallas.

Despite extensive efforts by local law enforcement and media appeals, the victim remained unidentified.

That changed recently due to renewed interest in the case from Dallas Missing Persons Detective Ryan Dalby.

Dalby re-examined the Prater case and identified key details that suggested a possible link between the disappearance and the 1973 hit-and-run in Rockport.

According to a report from People magazine, the breakthrough was aided by a newly discovered photograph.

The photo was uncovered late last year by the Aransas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It was then shared with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and ultimately provided to Dalby.

Dalby and a forensic analyst with the Texas Rangers believed the photo resembled Prater.

To confirm the identification, Dalby located Prater’s brother, Isaac Prater.

Through that contact, the identity of the hit-and-run victim was conclusively confirmed as the 16-year-old.

“This resolution stands as a testament to the Dallas Police Department’s commitment to the cases we pursue and the families we serve, no matter how much time has passed,” Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said.

“Detective Dalby’s dedication, skill, and compassion have not only solved a historical case but have performed the most vital duty of our Missing Persons Unit: providing closure to a grieving family,” he added.

Police said no DNA evidence was available to assist in the investigation.

The Dallas Police Department extended its sympathies to the Prater family.

