Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley did not mince words in his latest missive to top U.S. law enforcement officials.

In an Oct. 13 letter, Grassley stated that the FBI may possess “significant, impactful, and voluminous evidence” of “potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden,” President Joe Biden’s brother. Moreover, he wrote, the president “may have been involved.”

The Washington Examiner obtained a copy of the letter, which can be viewed below, on Monday. It was sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is leading the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Grassley, an Iowa senator and the ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, bases his claims on credible whistleblower disclosures made to his office. The evidence includes a summary of an Oct. 23, 2020, FBI interview with Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner.

According to Grassley’s letter, Bobulinski told agents that Hunter Biden and James Biden were working with foreign nationals linked to the Chinese Communist Party on “potential business deals and investments while Joe Biden was Vice President; however, that work remained intentionally uncompensated while Joe Biden was Vice President.”

It continues:

“After Joe Biden left the Vice Presidency, the summary makes clear that Hunter Biden and James Biden worked with CEFC [a Chinese energy company tied to the CCP] and affiliated individuals to compensate them for that past work and the benefits they procured for CEFC. According to the summary, Hunter Biden, James Biden and their business associates created a joint venture that would serve as a vehicle to accomplish that financial compensation, and that arrangement was made sometime after a meeting in Miami between Hunter Biden and CEFC officials in February 2017. According to the summary, that vehicle was called SinoHawk. … [A]ccording to the summary, 10 percent of Hunter Biden’s interest was to be held for Joe Biden. Attached to this letter is the Oneida Operating Agreement which lists Hunter Biden, James Biden and their business associates and the percentage of interest for each individual.”

This compensation, Grassley wrote, came in the form of “an unsecured $5 million loan, intended to be forgivable, from CEFC in 2017.”

He cited a separate document that alleged that “Hunter Biden yelled at CEFC officials at a meeting for failing to fund the joint venture.” Further, it said that when the payment still had not been made in July 2017, “James Biden considered calling CEFC officials and threatening to withdraw Biden family support from future deals.”

Grassley noted that a “$5 million wire from a company connected to CEFC” was made in August 2017 that “could have been the money originally intended for SinoHawk.”

However, the funds were “not transmitted to the SinoHawk joint venture.” Instead, they were transferred to another company called Hudson West II, “which could partially explain SinoHawk’s eventual failure. … As noted in our report and our floor speeches, the money from the wire was transferred from Hudson West III to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco, and James Biden’s firm, Lion Hall Group, apparently circumventing SinoHawk.”

The senator said this transaction “formed a sufficient basis to open a full field investigation on pay-to-play grounds; however, it is unclear whether the FBI did so and whether the information is part of the ongoing criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney Weiss.”

The FBI has documents showing that Biden met with his son and Bobulinski “at a conference in Los Angeles on May 2, 2017, and May 3, 2017.”

Finally, Grassley referenced “a series of documents relating to information on Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and his business and financial associations with Hunter Biden.”

Hunter and his business partner Devin Archer were famously given lucrative positions on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma’s board of directors in 2014. Then-Vice President Joe Biden was serving as the Obama administration’s point man to the notoriously corrupt country at the time.

Most significant of all, the senator wrote, “These documents also indicate that Joe Biden was aware of Hunter Biden’s business arrangements and may have been involved in some of them.” [Emphasis added.]

Grassley has written a series of letters to the FBI based on the allegations of whistleblowers who have reached out to his office. In his current letter, he questioned whether the FBI has “followed normal investigative procedure to determine the truth and accuracy of the information.”

Or has the bureau “shut down investigative activity based on improper disinformation claims in advance of the 2020 election” as it has done with the other information he wrote to the FBI about over the summer?

He wondered if “U.S. Attorney Weiss has performed his own due diligence on these and related allegations.”

He noted that neither the Justice Department nor the FBI have “disputed the accuracy of the allegations that I have made public since May 31, 2022. The Justice Department’s and FBI’s continued silence on these matters is deafening and further erodes their credibility.”

The senator demanded answers. He wrote, “Simply put, enough is enough.”

Grassley writes a potent letter. His latest, however, is especially significant because it ties President Biden to his son’s foreign business dealings for the first time. It states that the elder Biden might have even been involved.

In 2020, when news first broke of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, feeding suspicions about his questionable business dealings — and personal life — Biden supporters and the mainstream media were quick to cast the story as “Russian disinformation.” Revelations like those in Grassley’s letter make that harder all the time.

There is no doubt Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray will do their best to ignore it, as they have with each of Grassley’s previous letters.

But they won’t be able to hide forever. Like it or not, Congress has oversight authority. In three weeks, it’s highly likely that Republicans will win the majority in the House. And it’s becoming more possible by the day the GOP could take back control of the Senate as well.

Just as the FBI’s malfeasance during the 2016 election was ultimately revealed, this will be, too. The reputations of the bureau and the Justice Department are already in shambles. When details of their second campaign to influence a presidential election are made public, it will be checkmate.

