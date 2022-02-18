Attorneys for former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann have responded to special counsel John Durham’s bombshell motion last week, and their response suggests they are in full damage control mode.

Ironically, the man who allegedly participated in a shocking, unprecedented form of dirty politics against former President Donald Trump six years ago, on behalf of his ruthless, bitter client, now claims that Durham is playing politics with him.

Durham’s motion, filed on Feb. 11, points out the clear conflicts of interest of the Latham & Watkins law firm that currently represents Sussmann.

Powerline’s John Hinderaker, a lawyer, explained that Latham “has its fingers in multiple pies regarding the Russia collusion hoax” and that “one or more” of the firm’s current and former lawyers may be called as witnesses in the case. This must be addressed before the trial.

In their response to Durham’s filing, Sussmann’s attorneys said their client was aware of the potential conflicts of interest in the case and that he would agree to waive any conflict issues “on the record.”

The lawyers then launched into an attack on Durham for including a list of new, uncharged allegations against Sussmann, who so far has been indicted on a single count of lying to the FBI last September. Durham has said he will prove these allegations in court.

“Unfortunately, the Special Counsel has done more than simply file a document identifying potential conflicts of interest,” Sussmann’s attorneys said. “Rather, the Special Counsel has again made a filing in this case that unnecessarily includes prejudicial — and false — allegations that are irrelevant to his Motion and to the charged offense, and are plainly intended to politicize this case, inflame media coverage, and taint the jury pool.”

The defense bemoaned the negative stories published about Sussmann as a result of Durham’s motion, pointing to Fox News, the New York Post, the Washington Examiner, Breitbart and the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Not only that, the attorneys wrote, but “Mr. Trump seized upon the Special Counsel’s filing” to say this scandal is “far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate.”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection… pic.twitter.com/jaERtmhDER — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 12, 2022

Well, isn’t it?

The attorneys also complained vigorously about a series of discovery updates Durham has provided to the court.

“The indictment is 27 pages long and reads as though there was a vast conspiracy, involving the Clinton Campaign and Mr. Sussman, to defraud the FBI into investigating Donald Trump as part of an ‘October surprise.’ … But the indictment does not charge a conspiracy,” the Sussman team wrote.

Imagine that!

Finally, Sussmann’s lawyers asked the court to “strike” the “factual background” section of Durham’s latest filing.

Sussman Feb 14th Response by File 411

The Federalist’s Margot Cleveland, a lawyer, weighed in on the “motion to strike.” She said it likely means they hope it will prompt the judge to “caution the Special Counsel’s office to limit any extraneous details in future filings. The court may well do that.”

Cleveland explained that Sussman “may soon regret his strategy” for several reasons.

“First,” she said, “Durham has the opportunity to respond.

“Second, Sussmann’s filing will prompt even more coverage of Durham’s various filings, whereas if he had said nothing the complicit media would have likely dropped coverage of the case after a day or two.

Will Sussmann be convicted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 89% (442 Votes) No: 11% (55 Votes)

“Third, Durham’s filings provided Sussmann a heads up on the special counsel’s strategy — likely intentionally so, with the hope that Sussmann may decide to cooperate.

“That Sussmann opted to file the motion to strike, even with the above negatives cautioning against such an approach, suggests the coverage — even when coming from mainly conservative-leaning outlets — is starting to break through the media blackout and is preventing him from controlling the narrative.”

Up until now, the Democrats have always been able to control the media narrative.

Most of us had long since given up on Durham’s investigation when the news of Sussmann’s indictment came in September. Even then, very few people paid attention.

The coverage of this latest story has been enormous, which may be because Durham indicated he could prove these allegations in court. Given his reputation as a straight shooter, if he writes in a public document that he will be able to prove these allegations in court, there’s no reason to doubt him.

The Democratic Party has disgraced itself, and the truth is starting to come out.

And many Americans are engaged.

from Sussman’s lawyers: “The Special Counsel has again made a filing in this case that unnecessarily includes prejudicial — and false — allegations that are irrelevant … and are plainly intended to politicize this case, inflame media coverage, and taint the jury pool,” 😂 — Dr. Kann Fan (@uraclod) February 15, 2022

Sussman is cryin’ that prosecutors are trying to politicize the case and gin up negative press coverage. — ✵°✵.｡.✰𝔾𝕖𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕚✰.｡.✵°✵🗣𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓶𝓹 (@tarahtori) February 16, 2022

Durham’s report shows that the Trump campaign and White House were illegally spied on, paid for by the Clinton campaign. There needs to be accountability. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 14, 2022

An incumbent political party illegally spied on the opposition’s campaign to dig up dirt & then lied. Durham’s filing makes clear – there needs to be accountability & every outlet, especially those that pushed the Russia collusion hoax, needs to cover it.https://t.co/8Fc5v8yu1O — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) February 14, 2022

The sheer gall of Sussmann crying “politics” after years of allegedly colluding against a sitting president is breathtaking.

It’s not partisan or political to hold people accountable when laws are broken. This frantic statement reeks of fear. Sussman can claim all he wants that this is a political hit job, but the implications of his alleged actions are enormous.







The Democrats are panicking, and for good reason. If the totality of the conspiracy against Donald Trump is exposed, they are done.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.