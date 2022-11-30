Hakeem Jeffries is officially the House Democrats’ selection to replace Nancy Pelosi as their leader.

At first glance, he seems like the perfect fit for the Democratic Party. He is young and black, which should help the Democrats appeal to their core demographic.

There is, however, one inconvenience for the Democrats: Jeffries is what they would call an “election denier.”

According to Fox News, Jeffries has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the 2016 election, alleging Russian interference, and has made claims about the 2016 election similar to the claims that former President Donald Trump made about the 2020 election.

But don’t take Fox’s word for it. Here are some videos of Jeffries denying the legitimacy of the 2016 election.

In one clip, Jeffries claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to “artificially” install Trump as president.

In 2019, Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries said Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and “artificially” made Trump president. pic.twitter.com/ZMhngEMkOl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 18, 2022



In another video, Jeffries claims that a “cloud of illegitimacy” hung over the Trump presidency and that a “malignant tumor” was “embedded in that 2016 campaign.”

In June 2019, Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries said there was a “cloud of illegitimacy that continues to hang over” the Trump White House and we need “to try to figure out what the heck happened” in the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/M91wsGuM2k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 21, 2022



Jeffries has also argued that the Republicans stole the 2016 election and has accused them of voter suppression.

Meet Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries — the new leader of the House Democrats. pic.twitter.com/vCh19NsLQx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2022

What kind of political party worships at the altar of voter suppression? A morally bankrupt one. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) March 29, 2021

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier to steal an election. We will crush voter suppression with the fierce urgency of now. Pass HR 1. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 30, 2021

This is not a good look for the Democrats. They have just come off of a midterm election during which one of their main talking points was that many Republicans are “election deniers” for their skepticism of the 2020 election.

They have especially gone after Trump in recent years over his refusal to accept the results of that election and have suggested that asking any questions or raising concerns about potential voter fraud is a “threat to democracy.”

Apparently, it’s only a “threat to democracy” if these claims concern an election that a Democrat won. If people ask questions about an election that a Republican won, that’s perfectly acceptable.

The point is, the Democrats talk a lot about “protecting democracy,” but when democracy does not go their way, they want nothing more to do with it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.