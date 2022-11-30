Parler Share
Commentary

Damaging Footage of Hakeem Jeffries Resurfaces Just After House Democrats Select Him as Their New Leader

 By Peter Partoll  November 30, 2022 at 4:15pm
Hakeem Jeffries is officially the House Democrats’ selection to replace Nancy Pelosi as their leader.

At first glance, he seems like the perfect fit for the Democratic Party. He is young and black, which should help the Democrats appeal to their core demographic.

There is, however, one inconvenience for the Democrats: Jeffries is what they would call an “election denier.”

According to Fox News, Jeffries has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the 2016 election, alleging Russian interference, and has made claims about the 2016 election similar to the claims that former President Donald Trump made about the 2020 election.

But don’t take Fox’s word for it. Here are some videos of Jeffries denying the legitimacy of the 2016 election.

In one clip, Jeffries claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to “artificially” install Trump as president.


In another video, Jeffries claims that a “cloud of illegitimacy” hung over the Trump presidency and that a “malignant tumor” was “embedded in that 2016 campaign.”


Jeffries has also argued that the Republicans stole the 2016 election and has accused them of voter suppression.

This is not a good look for the Democrats. They have just come off of a midterm election during which one of their main talking points was that many Republicans are “election deniers” for their skepticism of the 2020 election.

They have especially gone after Trump in recent years over his refusal to accept the results of that election and have suggested that asking any questions or raising concerns about potential voter fraud is a “threat to democracy.”

Apparently, it’s only a “threat to democracy” if these claims concern an election that a Democrat won. If people ask questions about an election that a Republican won, that’s perfectly acceptable.

The point is, the Democrats talk a lot about “protecting democracy,” but when democracy does not go their way, they want nothing more to do with it.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Conversation