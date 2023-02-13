Damar Hamlin Raises Eyebrows by Wearing Bizarre Jesus-Themed Jacket to Super Bowl

One Buffalo Bills player made it to the Super Bowl — Damar Hamlin, whose recovery from cardiac arrest suffered during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals proved to be larger than sports.

Hamlin joined the first responders who cared for him following his on-field collapse at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the crowd went wild.

.@HamlinIsland with the first responders that saved his life are honored before #SBLVII. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/JEHnPhihYq — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Hamlin wore white sunglasses and a Jesus-themed jacket that caught the attention of many watching from home.

Excuse me Damar Hamlin, but what exactly is this atrocity? Mocking Jesus? pic.twitter.com/d0wztIZUpm — DailyNoah.com (@DailyNoahNews) February 13, 2023

#damarhamlin mocking God at the Super Bowl. Wow. Doesn’t get much more disgusting than this nasty jacket. What the hell is this supposed to be? pic.twitter.com/l64dqEFg2A — Elizabeth the First (@inthepinesart) February 12, 2023

Damar Hamlin dapping up his childhood friend Miles Sanders 🤝❤️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/BomzFA2QZO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2023

Damar Hamlin wearing this Multi Colored Jacket. I don’t think this Glorifies God, an ugly or evil looking image being Crucified and all these Symbolisms. I could be wrong, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/fp1Q1EUjOD — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_the_Dr) February 13, 2023

According to the website Hypebeast, the jacket was a creation of Takashi Murakami, Yuta Hosokawa and Cali Thornhill DeWitt’s ©SAINT M ×××××× label.

The design was called “Travis Jesus” and, according to the site, “incorporates ‘SAINT YOUTH’ patches stitched on the sleeves, crucifixion motifs on the back, Murakami-style Jesus artwork on the left chest, and ‘Without End or Beginning There is no Day and no Night’ quote on the right.”

The jacket sells for about $3,600, according to the site.

On Thursday, Hamlin had appeared at the “NFL Honors” event. As he often had since being stricken, he spoke about his faith, according to KCRA-TV.

“My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what He’s always done. I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose,” Hamlin said.

In a recent interview, Hamlin thanked Denny Kellington, the assistant athletic trainer for the Bills, who performed CPR on Hamlin, according to ABC.

“I owe Denny my life. Literally. He loves to say he was just doing his job, which is true, you know? And that night, he was literally the savior of my life,” he said.

“I’m truly thankful for and I don’t take for granted.”

