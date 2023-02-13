Parler Share
Damar Hamlin Raises Eyebrows by Wearing Bizarre Jesus-Themed Jacket to Super Bowl

 By Jack Davis  February 13, 2023 at 7:42am
One Buffalo Bills player made it to the Super Bowl — Damar Hamlin, whose recovery from cardiac arrest suffered during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals proved to be larger than sports.

Hamlin joined the first responders who cared for him following his on-field collapse at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the crowd went wild.

Hamlin wore white sunglasses and a Jesus-themed jacket that caught the attention of many watching from home.

According to the website Hypebeast, the jacket was a creation of Takashi Murakami, Yuta Hosokawa and Cali Thornhill DeWitt’s ©SAINT M ×××××× label.

The design was called “Travis Jesus” and, according to the site, “incorporates ‘SAINT YOUTH’ patches stitched on the sleeves, crucifixion motifs on the back, Murakami-style Jesus artwork on the left chest, and ‘Without End or Beginning There is no Day and no Night’ quote on the right.”

The jacket sells for about $3,600, according to the site.

Should Damar Hamlin apologize for wearing this jacket?

On Thursday, Hamlin had appeared at the “NFL Honors” event. As he often had since being stricken, he spoke about his faith, according to KCRA-TV.

“My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what He’s always done. I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose,” Hamlin said.

In a recent interview, Hamlin thanked Denny Kellington, the assistant athletic trainer for the Bills, who performed CPR on Hamlin, according to ABC.

“I owe Denny my life. Literally. He loves to say he was just doing his job, which is true, you know? And that night, he was literally the savior of my life,” he said.

 “I’m truly thankful for and I don’t take for granted.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
