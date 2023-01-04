Damar Hamlin's Uncle Gives Major Update on His Nephew's Condition

As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s family asked for prayers, one family member said that there is hope amid their fears for the 24-year-old, who suffered cardiac arrest after a hit in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin is “improving from where he was yesterday,” Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, said in a Tuesday night interview, according to ESPN.

In speaking with WROC-TV, Glenn said the level of oxygen given to Hamlin has been reduced from 100 percent to 50 percent, which he said was an encouraging sign.

“That’s definitely an upward trend, and we’re thankful for that,” he said.

As doctors have explained, cardiac arrest interrupts the flow of oxygen to the brain, which can lead to long-term damage. Reducing the oxygen his nephew needs, Glenn said, was “a good thing” and “a good sign.”

Update on Damar Hamlin from his uncle, Dorrian Glenn: Breathing is focus, but improving.

Blown away by support. “Prayers are coming in from all over the world.”#Bills pic.twitter.com/sWRlxGJ88v — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 4, 2023

“He’s still sedated right now. They just want him to have a better chance of recovering better. So, they feel that if he’s sedated, his body can heal a lot faster than if he was woke and possibly cause other complications,” Glenn said, according to WSVN.

Have you prayed for Damar Hamlin? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Glenn revealed that his nephew was resuscitated more than once.

“They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital, and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital,” Glenn told CNN, adding that without the work of medical personnel, “my nephew probably wouldn’t be here.”

“I never cried so hard in my life,” Glenn said. “Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field, and they brought him back to life. I mean, that’s just heartbreaking.”

Just spoke with Dorrian Glenn — Damar Hamlin’s uncle — who said his nephew is on a ventilator but he’s improved to 50% oxygen needed after being at 100%. He’s still sedated but main focus is recovering to breathe on his own & healing lungs. Full interview on @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/lsCSrlrjKf — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 4, 2023

Glenn noted the support the family has received.

“People who don’t even know us are showing love and support, and we’re so thankful for that. I know those prayers are helping because he’s definitely recovering. … God got a mission for him and that’s why he’s still here,” he said, according to CBS.

Glenn told ESPN that family members had gathered in Pittsburgh to watch the game.

“First we thought it was just a normal hit, and we thought that he popped back up … maybe take a couple plays off and get back,” Glenn said.

He said Hamlin’s younger brother was screaming as never before. “And then, when it was 10 minutes gone past, and then 20 minutes gone past, I knew something was serious,” he said.

“Once they canceled the game, we loaded up two carloads, and we drove from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati, to just be here to support my nephew,” he said.

Glenn revealed that he could not bear to see his nephew at the hospital.

“I am not even going to lie, I turned around. I could not do it. I do not want to see him like that, and I want to wait until he is able to recover and I can actually talk to him and, you know, see my nephew again,” he said, according to ESPN.

I just spoke to Dorrian Glenn, Damar Hamlin’s uncle, who said that his nephew is on a ventilator to help him breathe. Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday. “That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign.” — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 4, 2023

Hamlin’s family issued a statement Tuesday, according to ESPN.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” the statement said.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them,” the statement said.

Glenn said Hamlin’s battle is not over and that the support the family is getting has made a difference, according to ESPN.

“I know he’s still here; I know he’s fighting,” Glenn said.

“We appreciate all the prayers and support we have been getting from people all over — not just the country, but the world. … It really means a difference for my family to see that, and I know it’ll mean a difference to Damar when he sees that.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.