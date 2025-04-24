The credibility of the World Economic Forum, a globalist cabal that promotes open borders and climate alarmism, is cratering amid allegations that founder Klaus Schwab was involved in egregious financial and ethical corruption during his 55-year reign as chairman.

The revelations came to light last week in a damning whistleblower letter to WEF’s board of trustees.

The board reacted by launching an investigation into Schwab, who abruptly resigned over the Easter weekend.

The sobering development confirmed longstanding speculation among conservatives that Schwab is a globalist puppet, who has been plied with bribes to push destructive agendas.

In addition to allegations that Schwab misused WEF resources and funds, he’s accused of manipulating the group’s annual “Global Competitiveness Report,” which ranks nations’ economic competitiveness, according to The Financial Times.

The influential report formed the basis of discussions at WEF’s annual meeting of world leaders.

The anonymous whistleblower letter claimed that Schwab undermined the integrity of the @wef by manipulating its “global competitiveness report”, which ranks countries by their productivity and resilience. https://t.co/VSY1Tvawi6 — Nullius (@Nullius_) April 24, 2025

WEF’s “Global Competitiveness Report” is similar to the annual college ranking list, except there’s far more money and prestige on the line.

According to the whistleblower letter, Schwab manipulated data to change the global rankings in order to curry favor with governments. The implication is that Schwab modified the methodology used to compute the rankings in response to complaints and/or bribes from governments.

Schwab, 87, has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he’s the victim of “character assassination.”

“I developed the methodology for the Competitiveness Report originally in 1979 and remain its intellectual leader,” he wrote on Wednesday, per the Times.

“Over the years, I continued to engage with the methodology to improve and maintain the credibility of the report. This generated sometimes intensive conceptual discussions.”

The disgraced former WEF boss then claimed the allegations insulted his honor.

“Some governments contacted me offering corrections to take updated data into account or to correct flaws in the analysis. I passed on this information to the teams,” Schwab said.

“To construct this as manipulation is an insult to my academic standing.”

The whistleblower letter also included the following allegations, according to The Wall Street Journal:

“Schwab asked junior employees to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs on his behalf and used Forum funds to pay for private, in-room massages at hotels.”

Schwab’s wife a former WEF employee, scheduled bogus Forum meetings to “justify luxury holiday travel at the organization’s expense.”

Schwab routinely used a palatial, $30 million WEF-funded property in Lake Geneva, Switzerland, for private family purposes.

Obviously, allegations are not proven facts. However, we all know that power can corrupt — especially if you’re the boss of a global syndicate for 55 years.

As the investigation into Klaus Schwab ramps up, don’t be surprised if even more tawdry allegations come to light.

