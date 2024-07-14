The Damning Biden Video That Could Have Pushed Shooter to Pull the Trigger

Former President Donald Trump was shot on Saturday, and many are placing blame for the violence at the feet of Democrats, including the president of the United States himself.

Trump, the Republican nominee for president in the upcoming November election, was giving a speech at a rally in Pennsylvania when the shooting occurred.

One bullet hit Trump in the ear, bloodying his face, before Secret Service agents returned fire and killed the suspect, according to the Associated Press.

One attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured during the shooting.

Many conservatives and Trump supporters partially blame the heated rhetoric of left-wing voices for the shooting.

According to them, Saturday’s shooting was the inevitable conclusion of the constant stream of Trump-Hitler comparisons and claims that Republicans are an existential threat to democracy that media outlets and Democrats have been peddling for years now.

One such Democrat who engaged in such rhetoric was none other than President Joe Biden himself.

For example, on Sept. 1, 2022, the president gave a speech during which he called Trump and his supporters extremist threats to the country.

The speech took place at Independence National Historic Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, coincidentally the same state Trump was later shot in.

Every American should watch this video, especially those on the left who are about to start preaching about “lowering the temperature.” This was the President of the United States dehumanizing and vilifying 35% of the country on primetime TV. This is the rhetoric to blame. pic.twitter.com/6r589C8Pje — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 14, 2024

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said, according to the White House transcript.

“Now, I want to be very clear … very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology.”

“But there is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.”

The president later went on to claim that “MAGA Republicans” are unconstitutional and do not believe in the rule of law because they questioned the results of the 2020 election, much as Democrats had questioned the results of the 2016 election.

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love,” Biden said.

“They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.”

As an example, President Biden pointed to the Jan. 6 incursion as an example of “MAGA” extremism.

Of note, the FBI found little evidence to suggest the incursion was a coordinated attack, Trump urged supporters at the Capitol to remain peaceful and all four people who died at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were Trump supporters — two died of heart attacks, another of a drug overdose and the fourth was shot by Capitol police.

The anti-Trump rhetoric has not slowed down following Saturday’s shooting.

Many establishment media outlets have since suggested that the anger coming from Republicans upset over the shooting is a dangerous threat that could lead to additional violence.

