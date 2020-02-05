SECTIONS
News
Print

Damning Clip Shows Pelosi Trying To Decide if She Should Applaud Putting 'America First'

×
By Joe Setyon
Published February 4, 2020 at 8:06pm
Print

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to be having a hard time deciding whether or not to clap after President Donald Trump talked about the importance of putting America first.

The moment came during Trump’s State of the Union speech in the House chamber.

Pelosi was seated behind Trump, next to Vice President Mike Pence.

As is traditional for State of the Union speeches, some of the president’s lines received applause from both Republicans and Democrats, while others only garnered applause from half the room.

In one curious moment, Pelosi couldn’t seem to decide whether or not she wanted to clap.

TRENDING: Top Democratic Convention Organizers Placed on Leave, Investigation Underway

Eventually, she did offer some light applause.

“Members of Congress, we must never forget that the only victories that matter in Washington are victories that deliver for the American people,” Trump said.

“The people are the heart of our country, their dreams are the soul of our country, and their love is what powers and sustains our country,” the president added.

“We must always remember that our job is to put America first!” he said.

Do you think Pelosi was having a hard time deciding whether or not to clap?

That line garnered applause from many in the room.

At first, Pelosi didn’t seem to be sure how she felt about it.

After a moment or two, she put her hands together once, then started clapping her hands a little harder, though she appeared to shake her head while she did so.

Notably, while Pence stood up as he applauded, Pelosi did not.

The moment garnered quite the reaction on social media:

RELATED: Trump Responds to Impeachment Acquittal by Announcing Event 'To Discuss Our Country's Victory'

Pelosi “can’t stand the fact that @realDonaldTrump is forcing her to clap for ‘putting America first’. Thank you Mr. President!!” one user opined.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







House Dems Give Nancy Pelosi Standing Ovation After SOTU-Ripping Stunt
Seconds After Trump Finished, Pelosi Grabbed His Speech and Tore It into Pieces On-Air
Damning Clip Shows Pelosi Trying To Decide if She Should Applaud Putting 'America First'
Trump Brings Rush Limbaugh to Tears, Awards Him Highest Civilian Honor During SOTU
Watch Cheers of '4 More Years' Break Out on House Floor Before Trump Even Manages To Start SOTU Speech
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×