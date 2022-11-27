Parler Share
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, speaks alongside COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha during a briefing on COVID-19 at the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, speaks alongside COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha during a briefing on COVID-19 at the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Most Damning Detail of Fauci's 7-Hour Deposition Slips Through Media Blackout

 By Michael Austin  November 27, 2022 at 2:32pm
Since the beginning of the pandemic, many Americans were skeptical of the so-called “experts” leading the response effort.

Sure, epidemiologists know a lot when it comes to the spread of diseases. But when it comes to public policy, psychology, human nature, economics and a thousand other factors relating to massive decisions like country-wide lockdowns, they tend to be just as clueless as the rest of us.

Nevertheless, NAIAD director Dr. Anthony Fauci and his big-government cronies were given carte blanche to order around the American people as they saw fit, which resulted in the destruction of children’s social and educational development and, for many, total economic devastation.

As it turns out, infectious disease experts don’t know the first thing about what’s best for the economy or your child’s education.

Nevertheless, anyone who dared questioned their opinions was silenced by social media companies as the pandemic lockdowns raged on.

Thankfully, on Wednesday, Republicans tried to find some answers.

During a several hour-long deposition, Republicans grilled Fauci regarding the NAIAD director’s reported collusion with Big Tech companies to censor opinions about COVID-19, according to Fox News.

More specifically, the deposition was part of Republican attorneys general Eric Schmitt and Jeff Landry’s lawsuit filed against the Biden administration in May.

The two allege that information, such as the origin of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of masking, was censored thanks to collusion between the White House and social media companies, Fox News reported.

Should Fauci face a full investigation for his response to COVID?

Perhaps the most notable fact to come out of the deposition has fallen completely under the media radar.

Apparently, Fauci based his lockdown narrative on Chinese propaganda. Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, MD, one of the parties partnered with the two AGs in filing the lawsuit, walked through this revelation on Thursday.

According to Kheriaty, Fauci sent NAIAD deputy Clifford Lane to China in order to represent the U.S. for the WHO.

After meeting with Chinese officials, who falsely claimed their draconian lockdowns had effectively combated the virus, Lane convinced Fauci that the U.S. needed to follow the communist, authoritarian government’s lead.

“From the very beginning, the evidential basis for this global policy catastrophe was always paper-thin,” Kheriaty wrote. “We are now living in the aftermath.”

Jenin Younes of the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), another partner in filing the lawsuit, explained as much via Twitter as well.

Younes concluded that Fauci was “apparently willing to base his lockdown advocacy on the observations of a single guy relying on reports from a dictator.”

It looks like the American economy was completely devastated and the development of an entire generation of children was ruined all because Fauci was willing to regurgitate information fed to him by the communist authoritarians of China.

Conversation