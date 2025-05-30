There has been a new layer added to the autopen scandal — courtesy of Kentucky Republican Rep. and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

Comer spoke with Fox News earlier this month, stating he had identified the individuals effectively doing the work of the executive in place of former President Joe Biden by signing executive orders and pardons via autopen. Comer shared that he would interview those White House staffers and subpoena the ones who won’t do so willingly.

Comer’s efforts have yielded further results, he claimed during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

In the interview — posted to social media platform X by the Oversight Committee on Thursday — Comer revealed that there had been a massive uptick in pardons and executive orders during Biden’s last 100 days in office.

Further, Comer stated, there were four staffers who were asked for an interview — but “lawyered up” instead.

"There was more activity in the last 100 days of the Biden administration than in the first three and a half years … Now the four staffers that we've asked to come in for transcribed interviews, they have all lawyered up."

“There was more activity [using the autopen] in the last 100 days of the Biden administration than the first three and a half years of the Biden administration,” Comer told Hannity.

“Many of the far-reaching executive orders were signed during the last 100 days, and they were all signed by the autopen,” he added.

On the staffers who are pushing back, he told Hannity, “The four staffers that we’ve asked to come in for transcribed interviews, they have all lawyered up. They are taking this very seriously, and this is going to be a battle to get to the truth.”

Comer also mentioned two important components of the Biden autopen scandal that nobody denies.

Firstly, the autopen — a machine that replicates a signature in place of the would-be signatory — was used.

Secondly, the left accepts what the right has been saying for years: Biden was cognitively unfit to serve.

“Anything pertaining to the law has to be signed by a person,” Comer explained. “No one in the Biden administration is denying that the autopen was used. No one now is denying that Joe Biden wasn’t mentally fit to make some of these decisions.”

Although each side may disagree on when Biden became unable to serve, the last 100 days Comer mentioned were during the last three months of 2024 through Trump’s inauguration in January — well after his disastrous June presidential debate with Trump forced him out of the presidential race and compelled his defenders in the Democratic Party to withdraw their support.

Clearly, the four staffers mentioned have a lot to explain.

More executive action took place in those days than the rest of the term, including the pardons of Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, the Jan. 6 committee, and Hunter Biden took place during that time and numerous executive orders.

But if these weren’t done at the behest of Joe Biden, then who abused the executive power? And will Comer and Co. be able to bring them to justice?

