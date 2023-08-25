The post reads: “Georgia could determine who is our next president. A TEAM of lawyers needs to watch them count every single VOTE. They can start in Fulton where we are having water leaks. What ballots are they throwing out? Georgia let’s give an honest accounting. No stunts!”

If you automatically assumed this is one of former President Donald Trump’s tweets that will be used against him during his election interference trial in Georgia, you’d be flat-out wrong.

The post you just read was actually written by the person who indicted him, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

🚨BREAKING: Fulton County DA Fani Willis regularly questioned election results & used her office to push unfounded election conspiracies. On the eve of Trump’s arrest in Georgia for “challenging” an election — a deep dive into the prosecutor’s history of doing the *same* thing: pic.twitter.com/Ngz9JDVnFc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023



I would use the old cliche about “people who live in glass houses,” but that seems too tame for this.

A number of unearthed Facebook posts from Georgia district attorney Fani Willis are making the rounds on the internet like giant neon signs with multicolored flashing lights around the word “hypocrite.”

Benny Johnson posted an X thread, captioned “BREAKING: Fulton County DA Fani Willis regularly questioned election results & used her office to push unfounded election conspiracies. On the eve of Trump’s arrest in Georgia for “challenging” an election — a deep dive into the prosecutor’s history of doing the *same* thing.”

The thread shows multiple posts from Fani Willis’ social media accounts, including from 2020, complaining about election interference when the vote count looked like the election may have been going in favor of the Republicans.

One screenshot in the thread shows a Facebook post from the 2018 midterms where Fani Willis seemed to indicate that she didn’t believe the votes were being properly counted. “You all better start paying attention to what is really going on…” she wrote.

In the days following the 2018 midterms, Fani Willis expressed concerns about the election not being properly run by implying all votes weren’t counted: In a Facebook post she wrote: “You all better start paying attention to what is really going on…” pic.twitter.com/CH2AYaqGB7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

In another post, Willis wrote that Georgia’s Secretary of State has the power to “control elections.”

“Secretary of State will definitely be on the ballot. That person controls elections. I wonder if we yet realize that is an important role? SMDH!” she wrote.

Hours after the last ballots in the 2018 midterms were cast, Fani Willis openly boasts about the power Georgia’s Secretary of State has to “control elections” “Secretary of State will definitely be on the ballot. That person controls elections. I wonder if we yet realize that is… pic.twitter.com/jzZEFEdOya — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

On Nov. 5, 2020, two days after the election, Fani Willis called the election a “mess.”

Two days following the 2020 election she is now criminally indicting Trump for questioning, Fani Willis directly calls the election a “mess” This meme was posted on her Facebook— seemingly agreeing with Trump on the poor election procedures in 2020 Will she indict herself now? pic.twitter.com/T0FR0Zr6nB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

Benny Johnson also posted some of Willis’ Facebook comments where she questions the legitimacy of the election demographics, agreeing with a commentator who said that “only white folk” are voting in the election.

“There [sic] at like 116 percent. I am so annoyed. Where are we?” Willis wrote.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Fani Willis agrees with a racially-motivated commenter that “only white folk” are voting in the election by expressing skepticism in voting data by replying: “There at like 116 percent. I am so annoyed. Where are we?” Willis then goes on to brag… pic.twitter.com/K0oZEUUv4Y — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023



She went on to say that they could “get to these polls and have an administration that more closely mirrors our values.”

Johnson posted a picture of Trump’s tweet asking people to watch the counting of the votes on OANN and asked the question everyone should be asking.

“If Trump can be prosecuted for this social media post— why not Fani?”

If trump can be prosecuted for this social media post— why not Fani? pic.twitter.com/BA83AutlDW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

Does the right to question the function of elections lie solely with the Democrats?

As Johnson pointed out, “At the time of these posts Fani Willis was either running for or serving in elected political office.”

Willis openly touts that she is biased toward Democrats. A photograph of a mug in her office boasts: “Proud Democrat.”

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has blatantly and quite illegally used her office for partisan political activity. Imagine thinking you’ll get “Justice” from a person with a “PROUD DEMOCRAT” mug displayed prominently in their public office. But it gets much, much worse… pic.twitter.com/8of9vbkbyx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

When she thought Democrats were losing, Fani Willis was quick to cry election fraud. And yet she is now prosecuting Trump for doing the same.

Questioning an election is not a crime.

Asking someone to go find votes you firmly believe exist is not a crime.

If it is, then given the evidence unearthed today, Fani Willis’ office should put out a warrant for her arrest immediately.

