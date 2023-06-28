The House Oversight Committee has unearthed a message from Hunter Biden saying his family can deliver on whatever the Chinese Communist Party-linked chairman of a Chinese energy company might want.

The message was written on the WhatsApp service on Aug. 3, 2017, to Gongwen Dong, who was addressed as Kevin by Hunter Biden. Gonwen Dong was an official with China’s CEFC energy company, according to Fox News.

“K- Very simple: 10 M per annum budget to use to further the interest of the JV,” Hunter Biden wrote, using an acronym for “joint venture” according to a copy of the message posted to Twitter. “This move to 5M is completely new to me and is not acceptable obviously … if the Chairman doesn’t value this relationship is being worth at [least] 5M, then I’m just baffled.”

THE NEXT DAY: One of Hunter’s shell companies, OWASCO PC, received $100,000 from CEFC. pic.twitter.com/2lNX5mfTux — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023

“Please let’s put this to bed tonight [and] sign officially tomorrow (or anytime as late tonight as you want) and get to work. I am tired of this Kevin. I can make $5M in salary at any law firm in America. If you think this is about money it’s not,” Hunter Biden wrote.

“The Biden’s are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this partnership. Please let’s not quibble over peanuts.”

As more facts come to light, it becomes even more evident that the Bidens put China and their interests first and America last. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023

One day after the message, Owasco, a company set up by Hunter Biden, received $100,000 from a CEFC subsidiary.

Do Hunter and Joe Biden deserve jail time? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (639 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Some context. According to a transcript of an interview with whistleblower Gary Shapley on July 30, 2017, Hunter Biden wrote Henry Zhao concerning his demands.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” the transcript quoted Hunter Biden as writing.

Page 78 of a 2020 Senate report revealed what took place next.

“On Aug. 8, 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment wired $5 million to the bank account for Hudson West III. These funds may have originated from a loan issued from the account of a company called Northern International Capital Holdings, a Hong Kong-based investment company identified at one time as a ‘substantial shareholder’ in CEFC International Limited,” the Senate report said.

“It is unclear whether Hunter Biden was half-owner of Hudson West III at that time. However, starting on Aug. 8, the same day the $5 million was received, and continuing through Sept. 25, 2018, Hudson West III sent frequent payments to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm. These payments, which were described as consulting fees, reached $4,790,375.25 in just over a year,” the report said.

According to Fox News, Hunter Biden had previously written to Ye Jianming, the chairman of CEFC, about his longed-for $10 million.

“I would appreciate if you will send that quickly so we can properly fund and operate Sinohawk,” Biden wrote, referring to the company created to partner with CEFC.

“I am sure you have been well briefed by our dear friend Director Zang on the political and economic connections we have established in countries where you are interested in expanding during the coming months and years,” he wrote in June 2017, referring to CEFC Executive Director Jianjun Zang.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.