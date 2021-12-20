Share
Commentary

Here's What Was on the Damning Photos Ghislaine Maxwell's Team Fought to Keep Out of Trial

 By Michael Austin  December 20, 2021 at 2:10pm
Share

Despite her team’s best efforts, Ghislaine Maxwell was unable to prevent the jury in her trial from seeing a number of incriminating photographs.

Maxwell is currently on trial for her alleged complicity in the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, the late wealthy and influential financier, was charged with multiple crimes related to the sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls prior to his death in 2019.

The trial took a turn for the worse for Maxwell on Thursday as jurors were shown various pictures of Maxwell with Epstein.

According to The New York Times, the jury was shown over a dozen photographs last week “showing the carefree surface of” Epstein and Maxwell’s relationship in spite of heavy objections from the defense.

Trending:
Nick Searcy Tells Sean Hannity the Sinister Plan Behind All the Media's Jan 6 Lies

The prosecution is presenting the pictures in an effort to tie Maxwell directly to Epstein’s dealings.

Do you believe Maxwell is guilty?

To make their case, prosecutors need to prove Maxwell wasn’t merely someone who was around in Epstein’s life.

Rather, they must paint her as a trusted confidant, a partner with her hands in every one of his dealings.

Conversely, the defense will paint Maxwell as a scapegoat for Epstein’s many crimes, claiming she had no complicity in any of his dealings.

The pictures shown to the jury last week may appear innocuous, but they help the prosecution make that case.

Related:
Ghislaine Maxwell's Trial Judge Makes Shocking Announcement After Defense Witnesses Abandon Trial

After all, why else would the defense object to the pictures’ inclusion so vociferously?

According to The New York Times, the defense made various arguments in its objection to the introduction of the pictures into evidence.

Among the arguments were suggestions that the pictures could have been altered and that it was unnecessary for the government to enter multiple pictures into evidence.

“You don’t need 20 photographs to say what two might just as well say,” defense lawyer Laura Menninger said, according to The Times.

However, the prosecution, in turn, argued since the defense has “repeatedly tried to distance Ms. Maxwell from Mr. Epstein and his affairs and argue that things were compartmentalized,” the photographs are necessary to rebuke those claims.

Fortunately for the prosecution, the judge concurred.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Here's What Was on the Damning Photos Ghislaine Maxwell's Team Fought to Keep Out of Trial
Another Fire Breaks Out at Fox News HQ, 26 FDNY Units Respond
Eptein's Cellmate Reveals Details of Pedophile's Final Days, Suicide and Celebs He Allegedly Knew
It's Back: Infamous Windstorm Hit Midwest Again Last Night, Did $11 Billion Damage One Year Ago
Watch: Things Go Hilariously Wrong When Kamala Harris Attempts to Show How to Charge an Electric Car
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!