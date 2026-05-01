Damning Text Messages: Biden DOJ Lawyers Created Witch Hunt Targeting Catholic Nuns and Laughed About Hunting Them Down

As if the Biden administration needed another reason to find itself ranking among the worst plagues in this nation’s history, the second-ever Roman Catholic to take the Oval Office had officials going after his coreligionists in politically charged witch hunts.

On Thursday, the Washington Times reported that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman and Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released evidence that in 2021, two prosecutors working for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia were texting and laughing about going after nuns, calling them those who “still wear the head habit.”

In the weeks following Jan. 6, 2021 — the left’s favorite day in American history, it seems — Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gaston sent texts to J.P. Cooney, then the chief of the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Fraud, Public Corruption, and Civil Rights Section, saying she saw nuns “near the oath keepers” in a New York Times photo from that day.

“I would like to take a special assignment of finding and prosecuting them,” she told him.

“I’m with you,” he said, “although I’d like to prosecute any nun who still wears the head habit.”

Gaston replied with a “hahaha” about the remark.

Cooney added, “There was also a catholic priest in there,” saying of the clergyman, “He came to perform exorcisms. He has been suspended by his diocese, it’s somewhere in the Midwest, I think.”

What crime did these nuns commit?

From the texts, nothing. They were simply present on Jan. 6 — meaning for the left, they’ve committed murder.

The diction of these texts has a nonchalance about it. Gaston and Cooney seem to be looking for people to throw in federal prison without a second thought.

Despite President Donald Trump firing both of them, Cooney isn’t completely gone, as he’s running for Virginia’s 7th congressional district.

Both Cooney and Gaston later worked under Special Counsel Jack Smith when he was prosecuting the president.

Cooney’s campaign website sounds hilarious when considering that under Biden, he was essentially a stooge for the president’s lawfare. “Throughout his career as a prosecutor, Cooney fought to make citizens safer and government more fair and honest,” the website nevertheless claims.

His biography mentions a Talking Points Memo in which Cooney was described as “a veteran federal prosecutor with a deep distaste for corruption.”

The latest targeting of nuns from Biden was far from his first.

Under former President Barack Obama, the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Roman Catholic order that cares for those in need, was sued for not providing contraceptives under the Affordable Care Act, which did not give them a religious exemption.

Biden seems to enjoy going after his fellow Roman Catholics.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.