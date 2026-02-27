DAMNING VIDEO: Tractor-Trailer Reportedly Driven by Migrant Caught Driving Wrong Way on Interstate - Driver Hid Behind Curtain Once Caught

It’s one of the most unfortunate — and most predictable — collisions of bad liberal priorities we’ve seen in quite a while:

A man identified as a Somali who was driving a semi truck despite not being proficient in English or being able to identify road signs drove on the wrong way on a major highway before getting caught.

The video was apparently caught by a social media user who went by the handle @BtcLabe. It was posted to X on Wednesday morning.

“This just happened. Highway 61, north of Troy MO about 5 miles. This foreign invader was driving southbound in the northbound lane for about 3 miles. as I was going northbound, he nearly hit me head on before I pulled over to my left. I got on the southbound lane to follow him,” he said in the caption to the stunning video.

This just happened. Highway 61, north of Troy MO about 5 miles. This foreign invader was driving southbound in the northbound lane for about 3 miles. as I was going northbound, he nearly hit me head on before I pulled over to my left. I got on the southbound lane to follow him. pic.twitter.com/hyVU8vGizH — MolonLabeBTC (@BtcLabe) February 25, 2026

Further videos of the truck driver appeared on the account as well, showing the driver hiding behind a curtain as he was pulled over by state troopers.

According to KTVI-TV in St. Louis, the incident took place in Lincoln County, Missouri, north of St. Louis.

The station reported that the driver is employed by a company called Cargo Transportation, LLC.

And surprise, surprise: The company is located in Minnesota, land of Gov. Tim Walz and at least 10,000 fraud scams.

I believe this is the company. pic.twitter.com/ttEkaWh6KU — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) February 25, 2026

US DOT 4083603 Cargo Transportation LLC Hopkins MN

runs out of an apartment building

I wonder where he parks? pic.twitter.com/SQRieyEgQN — TheSnowMexican™ 🇨🇦 🇺🇲 🏴‍☠️♞ (@jeffreylowes) February 25, 2026

According to KMOV-TV in St. Louis, the driver was identified as Abdiasis Ibrahim Ali from Minnesota. He wasn’t taken into custody but was charged with both driving the wrong direction on a divided highway and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Also not a surprise: He failed his English proficiency test, leaving troopers to confiscate his Minnesota commercial driver’s license.

“The trooper remained in the area, eventually saw the truck in question and conducted a traffic stop on him,” said Sgt. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, according to KTVI.

“The driver was unable to complete the English proficiency test,” he added. “In Missouri, they have to be able to understand English, take the test in English, and pass the road sign test here.”

The station also identified him as a Somalian. KTVI reported that “the prosecutor notified the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because officials said the driver, speaking through broken English, could not identify a place of residence.”

According to KTVI, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety insists that CDL drivers must be proficient in English.

“The Minnesota Department of Public Safety takes our role in helping keep our roads safe very seriously. We don’t yet know the facts of this situation, so we will wait to learn more from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association’s (FMCSA) investigation. However, we can confirm that all CDL applicants in Minnesota must take their knowledge and behind-the-wheel testing in English to demonstrate the ability to safely operate a commercial vehicle,” the department said in a statement.

“When issuing any CDL or commercial learner’s permit (CLP), our Driver and Vehicle Services division follows the requirements set by federal rules (CFR 383).”

However, facts are facts, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy couldn’t help but point out what the facts are.

🚨🚨 DISTURBING: We have learned that a truck driver with a Minnesota CDL who couldn’t read basic road signs spent MILES driving the wrong way in an 80 TON truck! Thanks to Missouri law enforcement, this dangerous trucker is now out of service. @FMCSA is also investigating the… https://t.co/uaghZPwnUS — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 26, 2026

“We will not stop until America’s roads are safe again for families,” he wrote on X.

That will take quite a bit. Not only are we well aware about the multifarious forms of fraud that take place in the Somali community in Minnesota, but we’re also well aware of the number of commercial truck drivers on our roads who shouldn’t be driving trucks, or driving at all.

In this case, nobody died. Some people aren’t that lucky.

If this doesn’t dramatize how bad the problem is, nothing will.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.