Damning Video: Trump Plays Elizabeth Warren's Eulogy for Alex Pretti Over Footage of Pretti Wildly Attacking ICE, Destroying Property - the Result Is Truly Blistering

I do not claim to know whether Alex Pretti should be alive. Nor should you. That’s what investigations and courts and prosecutors and juries are for. Absent clear and convincing video evidence of innocence or guilt, which we do not have, those claims are educated speculation at best, idle speculation most of the time.

However, I can claim to know this: Alex Pretti was not a man who was not at least a co-author of his own demise. He was not Medgar Evers gunned down in his driveway by a Klansman, Dietrich Bonhoeffer hanged by the Nazis, or Mahatma Gandhi killed by a Hindu ultra-nationalist.

He was a man who took to the streets of Minneapolis to angrily, violently protest the enforcement of just, fair, and legislatively enacted law being carried out by the legal authorities entrusted to do it.

Given what we now know about him, it should not surprise us that he found himself in a situation where his death occurred. Whether that death was a failure of policing is for the courts to decide — but his secular sainthood should be a matter of summary judgment given known facts, and where you fall on that matter says a great deal about who you are.

You didn’t really need a good summation of who Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was or where she’d fall on the matter, but she gave a eulogy of sorts to Pretti during remarks on the Senate floor calling for defunding the Department of Homeland Security.

On X, someone posted those remarks over footage of Pretti violently attacking an Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle in Minneapolis a week before his death. President Donald Trump reposted it to Truth Social just so everyone was reminded of who and what we’re dealing with here.

Half of the video came from Warren speaking this week, reading a statement from an individual who said they were Pretti’s “final nursing student.”

“Four the past four months, I stood shoulder-to-shoulder with him, during my capstone preceptorship at Minneapolis V.A. Hospital,” the statement read.

“There, he trained me to care for the sickest of the sick as an ICU nurse,” the statement continued.

“Caring for people was at the core of who he was. He was incapable of causing harm. Alex carried patience, compassion, and calm as a steady light within him. Even at the very end, that light was there. I recognized his familiar stillness and signature calm composure.”







This, naturally, was part of a fist-shaking jeremiad on Warren’s part about the brave — and, of course, nonviolent! — protesters in Minneapolis, and how this man was clearly brutally executed.

“Like many of you, I see the video of his death, and I am gutted. I see him lying on the ground as two ICE agents pump a total of ten bullets into him. I see his lifeless body on that cold Minneapolis street and I feel sadness and anger and horror down to my bones,” she said.

“But here’s what’s given me slivers of hope: It’s every single person who’s speaking out and refusing to stay silent in the face of these injustices. It is the post from his last student. It’s the hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who haven’t been baited into violence, but who instead continue to show up and peacefully protest.”

Like this man, Alex Pretti:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just EXPOSED ICE hunter Alex Pretti for being a known violent agitator, attacking and spitting on ICE While Democrats call him a hero. You can’t make this crap up. “The Story of Alex Pretti, read by Elizabeth Warren.” “Caring for people was at the… pic.twitter.com/34WjX4QD15 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 29, 2026

This is the man who “show[ed] up and peacefully protest[ed],” who “was incapable of causing harm,” who always had “familiar stillness and signature calm composure,” kicking the taillight out of a police vehicle and trying to bait law enforcement into a showdown.

Other footage from the Jan. 13 encounter shows Pretti spitting at federal officers — assault, in legal terms — and seemingly trying to instigate a fight.

“F***ing assault me, motherf***er!” Pretti could be seen screaming at officers.”F*** you guys!”

“F***ing trash!” he said before spitting. Afterwards: “You’re f***ing trash!”

Just so we’re clear: This is who and what we’re dealing with in Minneapolis. This is why people are getting shot. This isn’t to say there aren’t failures in policing, which we may discover.

But Pretti died because he and others like him believe they’re cosplaying their own unconvincing version of the Rolling Stones’ ’60s protest anthem “Gimme Shelter”: “War, children / It’s just a shot away, it’s just a shot away! / Rape, murder / It’s just a shot away, it’s just a shot away!” And when they get what they so eagerly wanted out of the authorities, they’re blameless victims, pure as the driven snow.

They get eulogies from Democrats like Warren, who’ll gleefully throw their martyrs’ violent deeds out the window again and again without the slightest prick of conscience bothering them at night.

We’ve seen this too many times: Pretti, George Floyd, Michael Brown, and Trayvon Martin, inter alia. Each of the narratives around those individuals collapsed after the facts came out. So what to do?

Ignore the facts. Don’t believe your lying eyes and ears. This man, as per Warren, was one of “hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who haven’t been baited into violence, but who instead continue to show up and peacefully protest.”

It’s almost a pity Warren isn’t going to show the deepfaked AI image of Pretti being executed by three ICE agents the way that Sen. Dick Durbin did. It’s the only way her “eulogy” could have been more shameful.

