Dan Bongino Announces Arrests in Chinese Bio-Smuggling Case, Vows to 'Protect the Homeland'

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested in connection with an attempt to smuggle biological materials into the United States, according to Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino.

“An update for you on our efforts to protect the homeland: THREE research scholars from China – Xu Bai, Fengfan Zhang, and Zhiyong Zhang – have been charged with conspiracy to smuggle biological materials into the United States and for making false statements to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers,” Bongino posted on X.

“These are the latest charges in a string of cases stemming from Chinese National students’ criminal activities at university research centers,” he wrote.

— Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) November 6, 2025

“FBI Counterintelligence will NOT tolerate any attempt to exploit American institutions to break the law, and we remain dedicated to protecting our communities and our educational institutions from threats like these,” he wrote.

“Your government partnerships are hard at work protecting YOU and your community every day,” he wrote.

The three researchers were affiliated with the University of Michigan, bringing to six the number of Chinese nationals connected with the university who have faced charges this year.

In June, Chengxuan Han, who has since been deported, was charged with smuggling goods into the United States and false statements, according to a Department of Justice news release.

That arrest followed the arrests of Yunqing Jian, 33, and her boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, 34, who were charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the country, false statements, and visa fraud, according to the New York Post. They were accused of trying to bring into the country a fungus that causes a disease in grain crops that Jian would allegedly research at a University of Michigan lab.

In the most recent case, Xu Bai, 28, Fengfan Zhang, 27 and Zhiyong Zhang, 30, were charged in a conspiracy to smuggle biological materials into the U.S., according to a Department of Justice news release.

“Allegedly attempting to smuggle biological materials under the guise of ‘research’ is a serious crime that threatens America’s national and agricultural security,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said. “We will remain vigilant to threats like these from foreign nationals who would take advantage of America’s generosity to advance a malicious agenda.”

“At some point, pattern becomes practice. And, apparently, these three men are part of a long and alarming pattern of criminal activities committed by Chinese Nationals under the cover of the University of Michigan. This is a threat to our collective security,” United States Attorney Jerome Gorgon, Jr. said.

Bai and F. Zhang were charged with conspiracy to smuggle biological materials into the United States. Z. Zhang was charged with making false statements to federal agents.

A criminal complaint said that in 2024 and 2025, Bai and F. Zhang received biological materials related to round worms from Han, who pleaded no contest to three counts of smuggling and one count of false statements and was deported after sentencing.

His arrest triggered an investigation in which Bai, F. Zhang, and Z. Zhang refused to cooperate. They were terminated by the university.

The suspects attempted to flee the country but were unsuccessful.

“This case underscores the vital importance of safeguarding the American people and addressing vulnerabilities within foreign student and exchange visitor programs,” Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons said. “Educational institutions must enhance their admissions procedures to prevent exploitation, which can pose risks to national security, as demonstrated in this instance.”

“These charges show the FBI and our partners will aggressively investigate and hold accountable those who violate our laws, and that academic research cannot excuse illegal activity,” FBI Director Kash Patel said. “The Chinese nationals charged today allegedly were involved in smuggling biological materials into the U.S. on several occasions. The FBI and our partners are committed to defending the homeland and stopping any illegal smuggling into our country.”

