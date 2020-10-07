Dan Bongino Announces It Looks Like He Has Lymphoma After Having Tumor Removed

Prominent Fox News political commentator and law enforcement veteran Dan Bongino has been diagnosed with a common immune cancer known as lymphoma.

The conservative media icon officially went public with the diagnosis Wednesday afternoon on Twitter. He had undergone a medical procedure to have an irregular mass removed from the left side of his neck.

“Thank you all for your kind words & well wishes,” Bongino wrote. “I’m out of surgery & I feel good.”

“They removed the entire tumor from my neck. The bad news is, it looks like lymphoma. The good news is, there are treatments options,” he added.

“Either way, it’ll be okay. Thank you all for your support.”

Thank you all for your kind words & well wishes.

I’m out of surgery & I feel good. They removed the entire tumor from my neck.

The bad news is, it looks like lymphoma.

The good news is, there are treatments options.

— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 7, 2020

Rarely open regarding personal matters, Bongino first addressed his health concerns less than two weeks ago, telling audiences they were “entitled to know” what he was dealing with during the Sept. 23 episode of his video podcast, “The Dan Bongino Show.”

The 45-year-old political commentator had been dealing with a small lump in his neck for days but ignored it, believing the mass was an injury from recreational martial arts or perhaps a lipoma — small, non-cancerous tumors he has previously dealt with.

Audience members and friends, on the other hand, were quick to suggest he should get the stubborn growth checked out by a medical professional.

Bongino’s admittedly stubborn masculine attitude, however, had prevented this for a time, before he was eventually convinced by his wife to see a doctor for medical imaging.

“I noticed, when I came out of the MRI machine, that the look on the doctor’s face changed a little bit as he told me in the room inside that it is not a lipoma,” Bongino said, pausing to fight back tears. “Which was very scary.”

“It’s a tumor, but there’s a strong likelihood that it is not, in fact, cancerous,” he added.

“We don’t know what it is. It’s in a very weird spot in my neck near my carotid artery and near vocal cords and things, and it is big. It’s seven centimeters head to caboose and front to back. So, it’s not something to sneeze about for us. It’s scary.”

Both announcements were met with immense outpourings of support from the wider conservative community, with friends, close colleagues and even unrelated political actors reaching out with kind words and offerings of prayer.

According to the American Cancer Society, there are two types of lymphoma: Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin — both of which impact major sections of the immune system, from the lymph nodes and spleen to the bone marrow depending upon how far along the cancer is in development.

The generalized five-year survival rates for the diagnoses are 72 percent and 80 percent respectively, with a variety of effective treatment options available.

Bongino did not disclose the exact severity of his diagnosis, leaving much to be determined with regard to what lies ahead for him in the way of treatment and recovery.

