Dan Bongino Announces He's Returning to the Airwaves After His FBI Departure

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced in a Monday X post that he will launch a new show on Feb. 2.

Bongino announced his departure from the FBI in a Dec. 17 X post, officially leaving the agency on Jan. 4. His new show will exclusively stream live via Rumble on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST, according to the announcement.

Thank you all for allowing me to serve you.

We’re back on air February 2nd at 10a ET, live on https://t.co/G2Wjvsa9dR.

There’s a lot to talk about. pic.twitter.com/6C4IEnXYMY — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 12, 2026

“The new version of The Dan Bongino Show will expand on its legacy with a renewed focus on Washington insights, behind-the-scenes details from his time in government, and a message of hope and resilience in the conservative movement,” the announcement stated.

Bongino’s show will follow Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese’s “The Vince Coglianese Show,” which will air at 8:00 a.m. EST on Rumble, according to the announcement. “The Dan Bongino Show” will be distributed via Silverloch, which is “a new media platform built to carry forward the Bongino brand.”

He also denounced what he framed as bad-faith critics circling the conservative movement in a Jan. 5 X post as he teased a return to the airwaves.

“I helped build this movement and I sure as hell am not going to let it get hijacked by a group of black-pillers, life-losers, grifters and bums. We are a movement guided by truth,” Bongino wrote. “The essence of conservative ideology is the preservation of eternal truths. We are not the ‘latest thing’ group. We are not political cannibals. I’ve watched quietly from the inside while doing the job I was hired to do, but I’m back now, and it’s time to restore balance to the force.”

Bongino was formerly a New York Police Department officer and U.S. Secret Service agent. He rose to prominence through hosting the previous version of “The Bongino Show” and Fox News’ “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”

