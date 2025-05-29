Dan Bongino Describes Key Epstein Footage, Says It Will Be Released 'Shortly'

Video that could settle long-running debates over the death of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein will soon be released, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Thursday.

Epstein was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He was found dead in his cell, and although the official cause of death was suicide, the circumstances led many to speculate that he had been murdered.

“I’m just telling you what we see in the file. I just want to be crystal clear on this: I am not asking anyone to believe me. I’m telling you what’s there and what isn’t,” Bongino said in a video posted to X from his appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“There is nothing in the file at this point on the Epstein case — and there is going to be a disclosure on this coming shortly. We are working through … There is video; that is something the public does not know,” he said.

“Video of him killing himself?” co-host Lawrence Jones asked

“Not the actual act, but the entire MCC bay, there was only one camera, there were other — there’s video that when you look at the video, and we will release it … we are working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced — and we’re going to give the original, so you don’t think there are any shenanigans. You’re going to see there’s no one there but him,” he said

Deputy Director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, divulges there is video proof that Jeffrey Epstein did, in fact, k*ll himself, and the video will be released soon. “There’s video… and we will release it. That’s what’s taking a while.” “[You’ll see in the video] there’s nobody there… pic.twitter.com/POSAlTkoLy — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 29, 2025



“There’s just nobody there,” Bongino said.

Bongino said, if there is a fact that has never come to light, the FBI would be happy to pursue new evidence.

Do you believe Dan Bongino? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 81% (509 Votes) No: 19% (119 Votes)

“I say to people all the time, ‘If you have a tip, let us know,’ but there is no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips. There is nothing,” he said.

“If you have it, I’m happy to see it. There’s video, clear as day. He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it,” he said.

Earlier this month, Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel said the preponderance of evidence supports suicide as the cause of Epstein’s death.

“Listen, they have a right to their opinion,” Patel said of those favoring a conspiracy theory for Epstein’s death, according to a video posted to Fox News,

“As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor, who’s been in that prison system, who’s been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who’s been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that’s what that was.”

Bongino indicated that he had no doubts.

“He killed himself,” Bongino said. “I have seen the whole file. He killed himself.”

Bongino doubled down on that in a post on X.

“I have reviewed the case. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. There’s no evidence in the case file indicating otherwise,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.